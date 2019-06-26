E3 2019: Nominierte der Game Critics Awards // The Outer Worlds Favorit

Am 27. Juni 2019 werden bereits zum 22. Mal die besten Spiele der E3 bei den Game Critics Awards ausgezeichnet. Mehr als 60 Spiele- und Technikpublikationen weltweit durften in 16 Kategorien ihre Favoriten bestimmen, die deutschen Redaktionsempfehlungen kamen von GameStar, GamePro und PC Games. Aus den nun vorliegenden Nominierungslisten werden die stimmberechtigten Magazine und Webseiten bis zur Preisvergabe über die jeweiligen Gewinner abstimmen.
Als Favorit geht Obsidians Open-World-Rollenspiel The Outer Worlds (zu Benjamins Angeschaut-Artikel) ins Rennen, das in vier Kategorien für einen Preis vorgeschlagen wurde: Best of Show, Best Original Game, Best PC Game und Best Role Playing Game. Ebenfalls aussichtsreich dabei sind die dreifach Nominierten Borderlands 3, Doom Eternal, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Star Wars Jedi - Fallen Order und Watch Dogs - Legion, die allesamt auch in der wichtigsten Kategorie für das beste Spiel der E3 nominiert sind. Im vergangenen Jahr räumte das Remake von Resident Evil 2 diesen Preis ab. Bei den vertretenen Plattformen liegt der PC mit 57 nominierten Titeln vor der Xbox One (45) und der PS4 (43). Unter den Entwicklern platziert sich Microsoft mit neun Nominierungen noch vor Nintendo mit sechs.
Alle Nominierten der Game Critics Awards 2019:
Best of Show
- Borderlands 3 (Gearbox/2K for PC, PS4, Stadia, Xbox)
- Doom Eternal (id/Bethesda for PC, PS4, Stadia, Switch, Xbox)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Square Enix/Square Enix for PS4)
- Star Wars Jedi - Fallen Order (Respawn/EA for PC, PS4, Xbox)
- The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division for PC, PS4, Xbox)
- Watch Dogs - Legion (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft for PC, PS4, Stadia, Xbox)
Best Original Game
- 12 Minutes (Luis Antonio/Annapurna for PC, Xbox)
- Bleeding Edge (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios for PC, Xbox)
- Control (Remedy/505 Games for PC, PS4, Xbox)
- John Wick Hex (Bithell Games/Good Shepherd for Mac, PC)
- The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division for PC, PS4, Xbox)
Best Console Game
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Square Enix/Square Enix for PS4)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Next Level Games/Nintendo for Switch)
- The Legend of Zelda - Link’s Awakening (Grezzo/Nintendo EPD/Nintendo for Switch)
- Star Wars Jedi - Fallen Order (Respawn/EA for PS4, Xbox)
- Watch Dogs - Legion (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft for PS4, Xbox)
Best PC Game
- Borderlands 3 (Gearbox/2K for PC, PS4, Stadia, Xbox)
- Control (Remedy/505 Games for PC, PS4, Xbox)
- Doom Eternal (id/Bethesda for PC, PS4, Stadia, Switch, Xbox)
- The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division for PC, PS4, Xbox)
- Wolfenstein - Youngblood (MachineGames/Arkane/Bethesda for PC, PS4, Stadia, Switch, Xbox)
Best VR/AR Game
- Asgard’s Wrath (Sanzaru/Oculus Studios for PC)
- Lone Echo 2 (Ready at Dawn/Oculus Studios for PC)
- Minecraft Earth (Mojang/Xbox Game Studios for Android, iOS)
- Phantom - Covert Ops (nDreams/Oculus Studios for Oculus Quest, PC)
- Sniper Elite VR (Just Add Water/Rebellion for PC, PS4)
Best Hardware/Peripheral
- Sega Genesis Mini (Sega)
- Smach Z (Smach)
- Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Microsoft)
Best Action Game
- Borderlands 3 (Gearbox/2K for PC, PS4, Stadia, Xbox)
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision for PC, PS4, Xbox)
- Doom Eternal (id/Bethesda for PC, PS4, Stadia, Switch, Xbox)
- Gears 5 (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios for PC, Xbox)
- Wolfenstein - Youngblood (MachineGames/Arkane/Bethesda for PC, PS4, Stadia, Switch, Xbox)
Best Action/Adventure Game
- Control (Remedy/505 Games for PC, PS4, Xbox)
- Luigi's Mansion 3 (Next Level Games/Nintendo for Switch)
- Star Wars Jedi - Fallen Order (Respawn/EA for PC, PS4, Xbox)
- The Legend of Zelda - Link’s Awakening (Grezzo/Nintendo EPD/Nintendo for Switch)
- Watch Dogs - Legion (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft for PC, PS4, Stadia, Xbox)
Best Role Playing Game
- Dragon Ball Z - Kakarot (CyberConnect2/Bandai Namco for PC, PS4, Xbox)
- Final Fantasy V7 Remake (Square Enix/Square Enix for PS4)
- Monster Hunter - World: Iceborne (Capcom for PC, PS4, Xbox)
- Pokémon Sword and Shield (Game Freak/The Pokemon Co. for Switch)
- The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division for PC, PS4, Xbox)
Best Racing Game
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Beenox/Activision for PC, PS4, Xbox)
- F1 2019 (Codemasters for PC, PS4, Xbox)
- Forza Horizon 4 - LEGO Speed Champions (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios for PC, Xbox)
- Grid (Codemasters for PC, PS4, Xbox)
Best Sports Game
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 (Konami for PS4, Xbox)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (Sega for Switch)
- Madden NFL 20 (EA Tiburon/EA for PC, PS4, Xbox)
- Roller Champions (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft for PC)
Best Strategy Game
- Age of Empires 2 - Definitive Edition (Wicked Witch/Forgotten Empires/Tantalus/Xbox Game Studios for PC)
- Desperados 3 (Mimimi Games/THQN for PC, PS4, Xbox)
- Fire Emblem - Three Houses (Intelligent Systems/Koei Tecmo/Nintendo for Switch)
- John Wick Hex (Bithell Games/Good Shepherd for Mac, PC)
- Phoenix Point (Snapshot Games for Mac, PC, Xbox)
Best Family/Social Game
- Fall Guys (Mediatonic/Devolver for PC, PS4)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Next Level Games/Nintendo for Switch)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (Sega for Switch)
- Minecraft Dungeons (Mojang/Xbox Game Studios for PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox)
- Pokémon Sword and Shield (Game Freak/The Pokemon Co. for Switch)
Best Online Multiplayer
- Bleeding Edge (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios for PC, Xbox)
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision for PC, PS4, Xbox)
- Gears 5 (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios for PC, Xbox)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint (Ubisoft Paris/Ubisoft for PC, PS4, Stadia, Xbox)
- Wolfenstein - Youngblood (MachineGames/Arkane/Bethesda for PC, PS4, Stadia, Switch Xbox)
Best Independent Game
- 12 Minutes (Luis Antonio/Annapurna for PC, Xbox)
- Carrion (Phobia Game Studio/Devolver for Linux, Mac, PC)
- Fall Guys (Mediatonic/Devolver for PC, PS4)
- John Wick Hex (Bithell Games/Good Shepherd for Mac, PC)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna for Switch)
Best Ongoing Game
- Destiny 2 (Bungie for PC, PS4, Stadia, Xbox)
- Final Fantasy 14 (Square Enix for Mac, PC, PS4)
- Fortnite (Epic for Android, iOS, Mac, PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox)
- Monster Hunter - World (Capcom for PC, PS4, Xbox)
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft for PC, PS4, Stadia, Xbox)
Genre-Fazit: Das Adventure ist tot und die Strategie zuckt nur noch. Irgendwie ist das alles nichts mehr für mich...
Arg, so viele Spiele, die ich in den nächsten Monaten spielen möchte..
Mit The Outer Worlds als Sieger könnte ich sehr gut leben. Bin sowas von heiss auf das Spiel!
Wie lauten denn die Kriterien, damit ein Spiel überhaupt nominiert werden darf? Dürfen nur schon anspielbare Spiele vorgeschlagen werden? Da Cyberpunk 2077 fehlt, gehe ich mal davon aus. Aber The Outer Worlds ist auch ein sehr würdiger Vertreter.