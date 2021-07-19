PM: SEGA und Sneaker-Label Lavair arbeiten an Mega Drive-Schuhen und -Caps (Cosmocover)

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Lavair & SEGA kooperieren für limitierten Release

19 Juli 2021 – Das innovative, unabhängige Sneaker-Label Lavair hat das offizielle Veröffentlichungsdatum für eine limitierte Auflage der Mega Drive-Kollektion in Zusammenarbeit mit dem legendären Spielehersteller SEGA® bekannt gegeben.

Das Angebot wird ab dem 23. Juli 2021 exklusiv auf www.lavairbrand.com zu kaufen sein.

Die vierteilige Kollaboration besteht aus zwei Modellen, dem retrofarbenen EXO SEGA MEGA DRIVE ANALOG und dem schlichteren EXO SEGA MEGA DRIVE MONO, die jeweils mit passenden Mützen erscheinen.

Für die erste offizielle Schuh-Kooperation mit SEGA zum Mega Drive hat Lavair seinen EXO -Bestseller neu interpretiert und dabei luxuriöse Handwerkskunst mit stilvoller Nostalgie kombiniert.

Die Schuhe kosten £200 (€233, $276), die Caps £50 (€58, $70).

Die Mega Drive-Konsole (in den USA unter dem Namen Genesis bekannt) debütierte ursprünglich 1988 in Japan und eroberte in den folgenden Jahren die Welt im Sturm.

Der EXO SEGA MEGA DRIVE besticht durch seine technische Ästhetik mit einer Strebe aus thermoplastischem Poplyurethan und einem wetterfesten Zehenschutz, der von einem Obermaterial aus hochfestem Nylon umhüllt ist. Der EXO sitzt auf einer Streetwear-inspirierten Außensohle, kombiniert mit Outdoor-Trekking-Details für optimalen Komfort unter der für die Marke charakteristischen, „lighter-than-air“-Sohle.

Der Sizerun für die Schuhe reicht von EU 40 bis EU 46 (UK6 – UK12 / US7 – US13)

About Lavair Lavair was founded by three London creatives at the end of 2019, who after a decade and a half of producing trainers for key players in the industry, pooled their knowledge to create their own perfect trainer. Collections are made with techniques more often used in high-end Italian footwear manufacturing, such as handmade piping around lace eye stays for an elevated, artisanal finish. Supportive, beefy soles make them feel like you’re walking on air, and have you standing tall. Lavair is all about retro cool with contemporary clout. And though there’s an aesthetic reference to classic archive sneakers of the ‘90s and ‘80s, the materials used in all models are decidedly 2021: butter-soft nappa leather and suede, ultra-durable hi-tensile nylon, and futuristic looking and sounding KPU and TPU. Lavair is shortlisted for Draper’s 2021 Footwear Awards in the ‚Best New Brand‘ and ‚Men’s Footwear Brand of the Year‘ categories.

About SEGA® Europe Ltd. SEGA® Europe Ltd. is the European Distribution arm of Tokyo, Japan-based SEGA CORPORATION, and a worldwide leader in interactive entertainment both inside and outside the home. The company develops and distributes interactive entertainment software products for a variety of hardware platforms including PC, wireless devices, and those manufactured by Nintendo, Microsoft and Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe. SEGA wholly owns the video game development studios Two Point Studios, Creative Assembly, Relic Entertainment, Amplitude Studios, Sports Interactive and HARDlight. SEGA Europe’s website is located at  www.sega.co.uk .

