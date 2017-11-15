Xbox Live: Deals with Gold und Spotlight-Angebote für diese Woche

Denis Michel
159480 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
16. November 2017 - 0:02 — vor 2 Tagen zuletzt aktualisiert
Larry Hryb, Microsofts Programming-Director für Xbox Live, hat auf seinem Major-Nelson-Blog die Deals with Gold für diese Woche bekanntgegeben. Gold-Mitglieder können diesmal unter anderem Sherlock Holmes - The Devil's Daughter (Testnote: 7.0) und Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO (Testnote: 8.0) für die Xbox One, sowie Dogfight 1942 und diverse Sonic-Spiele für die Xbox 360 günstiger erwerben. Als Spotlight-Angebot wurde das Action-Adventure Deadpool (Testnote: 5.5) für beide Konsolen reduziert. Hier alle Angebote im Überblick:
Xbox One:
- Cannon Brawl für 6,69 Euro (33 Prozent)
- DC Universe Online: 1-Monats-Mitgliedschaft für 11,24 Euro (25 Prozent)
- DC Universe Online: 12-Monats-Mitgliedschaft für 80,39 Euro (33 Prozent)
- DC Universe Online: 3-Monats-Mitgliedschaft für 29,24 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Demetrios - The Big Cynical Adventure für 6,69 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Ducati: 90th Anniversary für 6,00 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Flockers für 5,00 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Hunting Simulator für 30,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Ink für 5,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17: Big Bud Pack für 10,04 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17: Kuhn Equipment Pack für 10,04 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17: Season Pass für 23,44 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Momodora - Reverie Under the Moonlight für 6,69 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Morphite für 10,49 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Not a Hero: Super Snazzy Edition für 3,25 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Sherlock Holmes - The Devil’s Daughter für 19,80 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Soul Axiom für 6,25 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Super Night Riders für 4,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO für 12,00 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Valentino Rossi - The Game für 20,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Verdun für 10,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- WRC 5 eSports Edition für 10,00 Euro (80 Prozent)
- WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship für 18,00 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Deadpool für 12,50 Euro (80 Prozent)*
Xbox 360:
Vielen Dank für die Auflistung :-) WRC sollte ich mir endlich mal holen. Letztes mal schon gezögert und Dirt 4 geholt.
Finde eine schwache Woche, jedenfalls was meinen Geschmack angeht. :/
Vielen Dank !
Dieses "Super Night Riders"-Spiel ist doch wirklich nicht mehr lustig.
Gewohnt schwach vor den Cyberdeals. Stört mich dismal nicht zu sehr!
Kommentar hinzufügen