Xbox Live: Deals with Gold und Spotlight-Angebote für diese Woche

16. November 2017 - 0:02
Larry Hryb, Microsofts Programming-Director für Xbox Live, hat auf seinem Major-Nelson-Blog die Deals with Gold für diese Woche bekanntgegeben. Gold-Mitglieder können diesmal unter anderem Sherlock Holmes - The Devil's Daughter (Testnote: 7.0) und Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO (Testnote: 8.0) für die Xbox One, sowie Dogfight 1942 und diverse Sonic-Spiele für die Xbox 360 günstiger erwerben. Als Spotlight-Angebot wurde das Action-Adventure Deadpool (Testnote: 5.5) für beide Konsolen reduziert. Hier alle Angebote im Überblick:

Xbox One:

Xbox 360:

vgamer85 15 Kenner - 3316 - 15. November 2017 - 23:36 #

Vielen Dank für die Auflistung :-) WRC sollte ich mir endlich mal holen. Letztes mal schon gezögert und Dirt 4 geholt.

Jak81 16 Übertalent - 5342 - 16. November 2017 - 7:44 #

Finde eine schwache Woche, jedenfalls was meinen Geschmack angeht. :/

andreas1806 16 Übertalent - P - 5307 - 16. November 2017 - 8:25 #

Vielen Dank !
Dieses "Super Night Riders"-Spiel ist doch wirklich nicht mehr lustig.

Old Lion 26 Spiele-Kenner - 70298 - 16. November 2017 - 8:43 #

Gewohnt schwach vor den Cyberdeals. Stört mich dismal nicht zu sehr!

