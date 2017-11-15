Xbox Live: Deals with Gold und Spotlight-Angebote für diese Woche

Xbox One ab 329,00 € bei Amazon.de kaufen.

Larry Hryb, Microsofts Programming-Director für Xbox Live, hat auf seinem Major-Nelson-Blog die Deals with Gold für diese Woche bekanntgegeben. Gold-Mitglieder können diesmal unter anderem Sherlock Holmes - The Devil's Daughter (Testnote: 7.0) und Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO (Testnote: 8.0) für die Xbox One, sowie Dogfight 1942 und diverse Sonic-Spiele für die Xbox 360 günstiger erwerben. Als Spotlight-Angebot wurde das Action-Adventure Deadpool (Testnote: 5.5) für beide Konsolen reduziert. Hier alle Angebote im Überblick:

Xbox One:

Xbox 360: