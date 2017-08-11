Steam: Free-Weekend mit For Honor und Saints Row 4 + Adult-Swim-Sale

Denis Michel
11. August 2017 - 1:20 — vor 1 Stunde zuletzt aktualisiert
Bei Steam habt ihr an diesem Wochenende die Möglichkeit die beiden Titel For Honor (MP-Testnote: 7.0) und Saints Row 4 (Testnote: 8.0) kostenlos auszuprobieren und bei Bedarf auch günstiger zu erwerben. Darüber hinaus wurden weitere Spiele im Preis reduziert. Unter anderem gibt es hier Rabatte auf Headlander (Testnote. 7.5), Layers of Fear (Testnote: 8.0), Volgarr the Viking (User-Artikel), das Daedalic Armageddon Bundle und mehr. Hier ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (das ganze Angebot findet ihr wie gewohnt unter dem Link in den Quellenangaben):
- Duck Game für 6,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- For Honor für 29,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Headlander für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- I Am The Hero für 3,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Layers of Fear: Masterpiece Edition für 5,37 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Oblitus für 2,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Rain World für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Rise & Shine für 7,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Saints Row 4: Game of the Century Edition für 3,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Starpoint Gemini Warlords für 20,79 Euro (35 Prozent)
- The Daedalic Armageddon Bundle für 12,09 Euro (90 Prozent)
- To the Moon 5-Year Anniversary Bundle für 13,74 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Traverser für 2,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Volgarr the Viking für 0,99 Euro (90 Prozent)
- Westerado - Double Barreled für 7,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
