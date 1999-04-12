GOG-Weekly-Sale Vol. 17: Bis zu 80% auf Act of War, Alone in the Dark, D4, Call of Cthulhu & mehr

Denis Michel
Mit dem Beginn der Woche hat GOG.com auch seinen nächsten Weekly-Sale gestartet. Diesmal könnt ihr unter anderem Titel aus Serien, wie Rollercoaster Tycoon 3, Alone in the Dark und Call of Cthulhu günstiger erwerben. Die Rabatte reichen dabei bis 80 Prozent. Nachfolgend alle Angebote im Überblick (alle Preise gelten bis 29. Mai um 18:00 Uhr deutscher Zeit):
- Act of War: Gold Edition für 1,89 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Alone in the Dark - The New Nightmare für 1,49 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Alone in the Dark: The Trilogy für 1,99 Euro (65 Prozent)
- Astebreed für 4,79 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Call of Cthulhu - Prisoner of Ice für 1,49 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Call of Cthulhu - Shadow of the Comet für 1,49 Euro (74 Prozent)
- D4 - Season One für 7,09 Euro (50 Prozent)
- D4 - Season One: Deluxe Edition für 14,19 Euro (50 Prozent)
- D4 - Season One: Deluxe Edition Upgrade für 15,19 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Independence War 2 - Edge of Chaos für 1,49 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Independence War Deluxe für 1,49 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Krush Kill 'N Destroy Xtreme für 1,49 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Krush Kill ‘N Destroy 2 - Krossfire für 1,49 Euro (74 Prozent)
- La-Mulana für 4,79 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Locomotion für 1,49 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Master of Magic für 1,49 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae für 4,79 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Momodora - Reverie Under the Moonlight für 6,69 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Momodora - Reverie Under the Moonlight: Soundtrack für 1,99 Euro (31 Prozent)
- Powerslide für 1,49 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Revolver 360 Re:Actor für 3,79 Euro (60 Prozent)
- RollerCoaster Tycoon 2: Triple Thrill Pack für 3,29 Euro (65 Prozent)
- Rollercoaster Tycoon 3: Platinum! für 6,69 Euro (65 Prozent)
- RollerCoaster Tycoon: Deluxe für 1,99 Euro (65 Prozent)
- The Silver Case für 10,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- The Silver Case: Deluxe Edition für 16,29 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Unholy Heights für 3,09 Euro (18 Prozent)
