GOG-Weekly-Sale Vol. 17 mit bis zu 80% Rabatt / Elf weitere Titel hinzugefügt [Update]

Update vom 27. Mai 2017, um 3:02 Uhr

Mit dem Start ins Wochenende hat GOG.com auch seinen wöchentlichen Sale um neue DRM-freie Titel erweitert. Insgesamt elf neue Spiele wurden zur ursprünglichen Liste hinzugefügt, darunter die Earth-Serie, Gorky 17, Enclave, Jack Orlando - A Cinematic Adventure und Septerra Core. Alle Neuzugänge haben wir für euch in einer neuen Liste zusammengefasst:

Originalmeldung vom 23. Mai 2017, um 0:56 Uhr

Mit dem Beginn der Woche hat GOG.com auch seinen nächsten Weekly-Sale gestartet. Diesmal könnt ihr unter anderem Titel aus Serien, wie Rollercoaster Tycoon 3, Alone in the Dark und Call of Cthulhu günstiger erwerben. Die Rabatte reichen dabei bis 80 Prozent. Nachfolgend alle Angebote im Überblick (alle Preise gelten bis 29. Mai um 18:00 Uhr deutscher Zeit):