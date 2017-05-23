GOG-Weekly-Sale Vol. 17 mit bis zu 80% Rabatt / Elf weitere Titel hinzugefügt [Update]

Denis Michel
27. Mai 2017 - 3:02 — vor 1 Stunde zuletzt aktualisiert
Update vom 27. Mai 2017, um 3:02 Uhr
Mit dem Start ins Wochenende hat GOG.com auch seinen wöchentlichen Sale um neue DRM-freie Titel erweitert. Insgesamt elf neue Spiele wurden zur ursprünglichen Liste hinzugefügt, darunter die Earth-Serie, Gorky 17, Enclave, Jack Orlando - A Cinematic Adventure und Septerra Core. Alle Neuzugänge haben wir für euch in einer neuen Liste zusammengefasst:
- Dream Pinball 3D für 1,49 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Earth 2140 Trilogy für 1,19 Euro (79 Prozent)
- Earth 2150 Trilogy für 1,19 Euro (79 Prozent)
- Earth 2160 für 1,19 Euro (79 Prozent)
- Enclave für 1,19 Euro (79 Prozent)
- Gorky 17 für 1,49 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Jack Orlando - A Cinematic Adventure: Director's Cut für 1,49 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Jagged Alliance 2 - Wildfire für 1,19 Euro (79 Prozent)
- Knights and Merchants - The Peasants Rebellion für 1,19 Euro (79 Prozent)
- Septerra Core - Legacy of the Creator für 1,19 Euro (79 Prozent)
- Two Worlds: Epic Edition für 0,99 Euro (90 Prozent)
Originalmeldung vom 23. Mai 2017, um 0:56 Uhr
Mit dem Beginn der Woche hat GOG.com auch seinen nächsten Weekly-Sale gestartet. Diesmal könnt ihr unter anderem Titel aus Serien, wie Rollercoaster Tycoon 3, Alone in the Dark und Call of Cthulhu günstiger erwerben. Die Rabatte reichen dabei bis 80 Prozent. Nachfolgend alle Angebote im Überblick (alle Preise gelten bis 29. Mai um 18:00 Uhr deutscher Zeit):
- Act of War: Gold Edition für 1,89 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Alone in the Dark - The New Nightmare für 1,49 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Alone in the Dark: The Trilogy für 1,99 Euro (65 Prozent)
- Astebreed für 4,79 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Call of Cthulhu - Prisoner of Ice für 1,49 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Call of Cthulhu - Shadow of the Comet für 1,49 Euro (74 Prozent)
- D4 - Season One für 7,09 Euro (50 Prozent)
- D4 - Season One: Deluxe Edition für 14,19 Euro (50 Prozent)
- D4 - Season One: Deluxe Edition Upgrade für 15,19 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Independence War 2 - Edge of Chaos für 1,49 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Independence War Deluxe für 1,49 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Krush Kill 'N Destroy Xtreme für 1,49 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Krush Kill ‘N Destroy 2 - Krossfire für 1,49 Euro (74 Prozent)
- La-Mulana für 4,79 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Locomotion für 1,49 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Master of Magic für 1,49 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae für 4,79 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Momodora - Reverie Under the Moonlight für 6,69 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Momodora - Reverie Under the Moonlight: Soundtrack für 1,99 Euro (31 Prozent)
- Powerslide für 1,49 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Revolver 360 Re:Actor für 3,79 Euro (60 Prozent)
- RollerCoaster Tycoon 2: Triple Thrill Pack für 3,29 Euro (65 Prozent)
- Rollercoaster Tycoon 3: Platinum! für 6,69 Euro (65 Prozent)
- RollerCoaster Tycoon: Deluxe für 1,99 Euro (65 Prozent)
- The Silver Case für 10,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- The Silver Case: Deluxe Edition für 16,29 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Unholy Heights für 3,09 Euro (18 Prozent)
Leider immer noch nicht Dark Corners of the Earth :(
Rollercoaster Tycoon 2 wäe mal wieder was :-) Dankeschön
