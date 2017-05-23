GOG-Weekly-Sale Vol. 17 mit bis zu 80% Rabatt / Elf weitere Titel hinzugefügt [Update]

PC
Bild von Denis Michel
Denis Michel 134142 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
Platin-Gamer: Hat den sehr hohen GamersGlobal-Rang 25 erreichtGold-Gamer: Hat den GamersGlobal-Rang 20 erreichtIdol der Massen: Hat mindestens 10.000 Kudos bekommenExtrem-Schreiber: Hat mindestens 1000 News geschriebenTop-News-Meister: Hat mindestens 500 Top-News geschriebenSilber-Jäger: Hat Stufe 10 der Jäger-Klasse erreichtSilber-Reporter: Hat Stufe 10 der Reporter-Klasse erreichtBronze-Jäger: Hat Stufe 5 der Jäger-Klasse erreichtBronze-Archivar: Hat Stufe 5 der Archivar-Klasse erreichtLoyalist: Ist seit mindestens einem Jahr bei GG.de dabeiBronze-Reporter: Hat Stufe 6 der Reporter-Klasse erreichtDiskutierer: Hat 1000 EXP durch Comments erhalten

27. Mai 2017 - 3:02 — vor 1 Stunde zuletzt aktualisiert
Rollercoaster Tycoon ab 129,95 € bei Amazon.de kaufen.

Update vom 27. Mai 2017, um 3:02 Uhr

Mit dem Start ins Wochenende hat GOG.com auch seinen wöchentlichen Sale um neue DRM-freie Titel erweitert. Insgesamt elf neue Spiele wurden zur ursprünglichen Liste hinzugefügt, darunter die Earth-Serie, Gorky 17, Enclave, Jack Orlando - A Cinematic Adventure und Septerra Core. Alle Neuzugänge haben wir für euch in einer neuen Liste zusammengefasst:

Originalmeldung vom 23. Mai 2017, um 0:56 Uhr

Mit dem Beginn der Woche hat GOG.com auch seinen nächsten Weekly-Sale gestartet. Diesmal könnt ihr unter anderem Titel aus Serien, wie Rollercoaster Tycoon 3, Alone in the Dark und Call of Cthulhu günstiger erwerben. Die Rabatte reichen dabei bis 80 Prozent. Nachfolgend alle Angebote im Überblick (alle Preise gelten bis 29. Mai um 18:00 Uhr deutscher Zeit):

38 Kudos
Faerwynn 17 Shapeshifter - P - 7365 - 23. Mai 2017 - 9:25 #

Leider immer noch nicht Dark Corners of the Earth :(

vgamer85 14 Komm-Experte - 2564 - 23. Mai 2017 - 11:47 #

Rollercoaster Tycoon 2 wäe mal wieder was :-) Dankeschön

Kommentar hinzufügen

Neuen Kommentar abgeben
(Antworten auf andere Comments bitte per "Antwort"-Knopf.)
Mitarbeit
News-Vorschlag:
Scando
GamersGlobal Logo Das Spielemagazin für Erwachsene
Top
Impressum
Nutzungsbedingungen (AGB)
Creative Commons Lizenz

Die User-generierten Inhalte dieser Website, nicht aber die redaktionellen, sind unter einer Creative Commons-Lizenz lizenziert, bis auf User-Screenshots und User-Steckbriefe (siehe Nutzungsbedinungen Punkte 9a + 9b). Die redaktionellen Inhalte sind entsprechend gekennzeichnet.
Inside GamersGlobal
Aktuell Tests Magazin Exklusiv User-Artikel Spiele Medien Forum Hilfe
Die besten PlayStation-4-SpieleDie besten Xbox-One-SpieleDie besten WiiU-SpieleDie besten PSVR-SpieleNo Mans Sky TestGamescom Messe-ReportTokyo Game ShowJörg Langer in Tokio (Video-Reportage)Ein Tag auf der Tokyo Game Show (Video-Reportage)Killerspiele – Sie sind wieder daRon Gilbert (Interview)Gears of War 4 TestIch adblocke, weil es geht haltBPjM: Im Sinne des JugendschutzesDie Kickstarter-VerheißungGuide zu Mad MaxLösung zu Pillars of EternityThe Witcher 3 (Guide)Lösung zu Deponia DoomsdayGuide zu Fallout 4Total War – Warhammer im TestDoom im TestCivilization 6 TestGuide Watch Dogs 2 Landwirtschaftssimulator 2017 - Test-VideoUncharted 4 im TestDark Souls 3 im TestDishonored 2 TestFar Cry Primal im TestFallout 4 im TestDay of the Tentacle Remastered im TestYakuza 0 Let's PlayResident Evil 7 WalkthroughXcom 2 im TestResident Evil 7 im TestStar Wars Battlefront im TestVR-Spiele-Highlights für HTC Vive (Video)VR-Vergleich: PlayStation VRHTC Vive & Oculus Rift (Report)Der Free-to-play-Nepp (Meinung)Die Zwerge (Die Viertelstunde)Nintendo Classic Mini NES im TestPS4 Pro: 4X, HDR & Co im VergleichsvideoPSVR mit PS4 Pro (Video)Die besten Skyrim-ModisGDC (Games Developers Conference)Nintendo SwitchLegend of Zelda: Breath of the WildGuide: Horizon Zero DawnTest: Mass Effect AndromedaGuide: Mass Effect AndromedaYakuza Zero Letsplay