Ben Jordan - Paranormal Investigator User-Artikel

|Ben Jordan - Paranormal Investigator - Case 1: In Search of the Skunk-Ape "Deluxe": Es wird direkt zu Beginn blutig.
|Ben Jordan - Paranormal Investigator - Case 2: The Lost Galleon of the Salton Sea "Deluxe": Der Medizinmann kommt mir bekannt vor...
|Ben Jordan - Paranormal Investigator - Case 3: The Sorceress of Smailholm: Ein verschlafenes kleines Dörfchen mit einem dunklen Geheimnis...
|Ben Jordan - Paranormal Investigator - Case 4: Horror at Number 50: Mit diesem Lächeln findet man sofort neue Freunde.