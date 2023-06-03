Ben Jordan - Paranormal Investigator User-Artikel

Ben Jordan - Paranormal Investigator

AGS-Classics Teil 1

3. Juni 2023
Teaser

Die AGS-Highlights halten euch über aktuelle Entwicklungen im Bereich Adventure Game Studio auf dem Laufenden. Die prägenden AGS-Meilensteine aus der Vergangenheit findet ihr in den AGS-Classics!
In der über 25-jährigen Geschichte des Adventure Game Studios gab es einige Spiele, die ihre Duftmarke hinterlassen haben und heutzutage zurecht als AGS-Klassiker gelten dürfen. In meiner neuen Serie "AGS-Classics" stelle ich euch die aus meiner Sicht wichtigsten Meilensteine vor, die das Indie-Adventure-Genre weiterentwickelt und nach vorne gebracht haben.

Im ersten Teil soll es um die frühen Adventure-Gehversuche eines gewissen Francisco Gonzalez gehen, lange bevor er mit seinem Label Grundislav Games A Golden Wake (zum Angespielt) und Shardlight (im Test, Note: 7.5) für Wadjet Eye Games sowie Lamplight City (zum User-Artikel) für Application Systems Heidelberg entwickelte. Für den letztgenannten Publisher arbeitet er derzeit am Wild-West-Abenteuer Rosewater (zur News), auf das seine Fans seit der Ankündigung nun schon seit über drei Jahren warten.

Nachdem Gonzales ab 2002 mit illustren Werken wie Porn QuestGranny Zombiekiller in Mittens Murder Mystery oder dem Monkey Island-Fangame The Secret of Carver Island sowie einigen Beiträgen zur Reality-on-the-Norm-Reihe seine ersten Fußabdrücke in der AGS-Szene hinterließ, erblickte schließlich der erste Teil seiner bisher langlebigsten Serie das Licht der Welt: Am 28. Mai 2004 veröffentlichte Gonzales ohne vorherige Ankündigung Ben Jordan - Paranormal Investigator - Case 1: In Search of the Skunk-Ape im AGS-Forum.

Ob da bereits feststand, dass es acht Fälle geben wird, die alle einen großen Handlungsbogen umspannen werden? Der Spieler wird zumindest am Anfang davon noch nicht viel mitbekommen.
 

Case 1: In Search of the Skunk-Ape

Der zu Beginn der Serie 22-jährige Ben Jordan hat gerade sein Studium beendet und zum Unmut seiner Eltern beschlossen, freiberuflicher paranormaler Ermittler zu werden. Mit dem frisch angeschafften Nachschlagewerk "The Paranormal Investigator's Handbook" in der Tasche sollte da schon nichts schiefgehen. Und tatsächlich lässt der erste Auftrag nicht lange auf sich warten: Ein Wildhüter bittet ihn um Hilfe, da neuerdings offenbar ein Bigfoot-ähnliches Monster im Everglades-Nationalpark sein Unwesen treibt und bereits mehrere Menschen auf dem Gewissen hat. Ben lässt sich nicht lange bitten und macht sich sofort auf den Weg, um dem Monster, das auch als Stinktieraffe bekannt ist, den Garaus zu machen. Bei seinen Ermittlungen muss er feststellen, dass mehr dahinter steckt, als er zunächst vermutet hat...

Die Screenshots verraten es: Ben Jordan ist keine Schönheit. Ihr steuert sein schlacksiges Charaktersprite per klassischer Sierra-Steuerung durch verwaschene Hintergründe und fragt euch manchmal vielleicht, ob euch Weichspüler in die Augen gelaufen ist oder eure Grafikkarte bald das Zeitliche segnet. Doch echte Adventure-Freunde lassen sich davon nicht blenden! Die Geschichte ist spannend geschrieben und es macht wirklich Spaß, zusammen mit Ben das Geheimnis des Stinktieraffen zu lüften. Dafür werdet ihr etwa so lange brauchen, wie es dauert eine "Monster of the Week"-Folge einer Serie à la Akte X oder Supernatural zu schauen, und es fühlt sich auch fast genauso an.

Für alle Spiele in diesem Artikel gilt, dass zumindest Englisch-Grundkenntnisse benötigt werden, um sie zu spielen. Das Original kommt noch ohne Sprachausgabe aus und wurde 2004 durch eine "Deluxe Edition" ersetzt, die überarbeitete Grafiken und englische Sprachausgabe erhält. Ihr könnt Sie kostenlos im AGS-Archiv herunterladen.
 
Ben Jordan - Paranormal Investigator - Case 1: In Search of the Skunk-Ape "Deluxe": Es wird direkt zu Beginn blutig.
 

Case 2: The Lost Galleon of the Salton Sea

Nachdem Ben gerade so mit dem Leben davon gekommen ist, stürzt er sich auch schon in der zweiten Fall: Ben Jordan - Paranormal Investigator - Case 2: The Lost Galleon of the Salton Sea. Diesmal zieht es ihn nach Dunesberg, mitten in die Wüste Kaliforniens. Seine Auftraggeberin Annie Roberts vermisst bereits seit zwei Wochen ihren Ehemann George, der sich auf die Suche nach der "Verlorenen Galleone" gemacht hat und seitdem nicht zurückgekehrt ist. Natürlich nimmt Ben die Spur auf und schafft es auch, das mysteriöse Schiff zu finden. Doch dass er sich dort mit Geisterpiraten auseinander setzen muss, hatte er so nicht geplant!

Der zweite Teil ist ebenfalls keine Augenweide und spielt sich ähnlich wie der Vorgänger. Grundsätzlich gilt, dass euch die Rätsel und die netten Dialoge durch die Geschichte tragen werden. Auch hier bekam die Originalversion eine optimierte Fassung verpasst, die ihr kostenlos im AGS-Archiv herunterladen könnt.
 
Ben Jordan - Paranormal Investigator - Case 2: The Lost Galleon of the Salton Sea "Deluxe": Der Medizinmann kommt mir bekannt vor...
 

Case 3: The Sorceress of Smailholm

Im dritten Fall nimmt die Serie so langsam Fahrt auf und führt neue Elemente ins Spiel ein. In Ben Jordan - Paranormal Investigator - Case 3: The Sorceress of Smailholm verschlägt es Ben nach Schottland in das Dorf Smailholm. Zwei Mädchen wurden ermordet und die Dorfbewohner verdächtigen einen ansässigen Hexenzirkel. Praktischerweise haben Sie bereits eine junge Frau namens Mary Blaine ins Gefängnis gesteckt, die am Tatort aufgegriffen wurde und zudem mutmaßlich mit diesen Hexen verkehren soll. Es liegt nun an euch aufzuklären, ob da etwas dran ist und ob es noch mehr zu entdecken gibt.

In diesem Serienteil macht ihr zum ersten Mal Bekanntschaft mit einem konkurrierenden Ermittler namens Percival Quentin Jones, dem ihr noch einige Male über den Weg laufen werdet. Außerdem gibt es erstmals zwei mögliche Enden, die über das Schicksal des gesamten Dorfs entscheiden. Die Geschichte nimmt hier Anleihen an typischen Folk-Horror-Tropes, mehr möchte ich an dieser Stelle aber nicht verraten.

Den kostenlosen Download in englischer Sprache findet ihr im AGS-Archiv.
 
Ben Jordan - Paranormal Investigator - Case 3: The Sorceress of Smailholm: Ein verschlafenes kleines Dörfchen mit einem dunklen Geheimnis...
 

Case 4: Horror at Number 50

Unserem Ben wird keine Atempause gegönnt. Kaum ist er dem Horror von Smailholm entkommen, wird er in Ben Jordan - Paranormal Investigator - Case 4: Horror at Number 50 in ein Spukhaus gerufen. Dabei handelt es sich um das auch in Wirklichkeit existierende Haus am Berkeley Square 50 in London, um das sich seit dem 19. Jahrhundert Legenden um Geistererscheinungen ranken. Der Buchhändler Randolph Miggs hat das Haus erworben und feststellen müssen, dass offenbar "das Grauen" im Haus wieder aktiv ist.

Im vierten Serienteil trifft Ben auf vier weitere paranormale Ermittler, die alle von Miggs engagierten wurden, um die Geister aus dem Gebäude zu vertreiben. Gemeinsam halten sie eine Séance ab, um mit den Geistern Kontakt aufzunehmen...

Die Technik machte hier einen Schritt nach vorne, da hier erstmals die Animationen mittels Rotoskopie erstellt wurden und dadurch etwas flüssiger wirken.

Wie die spannende Spukgeschichte ausgeht, könnt ihr kostenlos selbst erleben. Der Download befindet sich im AGS-Archiv.
 
Ben Jordan - Paranormal Investigator - Case 4: Horror at Number 50: Mit diesem Lächeln findet man sofort neue Freunde.
