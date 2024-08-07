PM: Explore the Cozy Magic of Automation on Your Consoles (Handy Games)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Cologne, Germany / Giebelstadt, Germany, August 2nd, 2024: HandyGames is excited to announce the release of a playable DEMO for Oddsparks: An Automation Adventure on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. After the successful Early Access launch on PC, we are excited to provide console players a chance to try the game as well. Available now for download, this demo offers a taste of the full game’s unique blend of Automation and Real-Time Strategy, inviting both genre enthusiasts and newcomers to explore its captivating world.

If you are eager for more Oddsparks, then join us during the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase Pre-Show where we will share more information about Oddsparks and many other exciting games. The showcase will kick off at 11:45PST / 2:45 EDT / 7:45 BST / 8:45 CEST / 9:45 MSK

Oddsparks: An Automation Adventure offers players a fascinating journey into a strange fantasy world where they can uncover the mysteries of the past, design automated workshops, and go on thrilling adventures with their odd and adorable Sparks. The game combines the complexity of automation with the excitement of real-time strategy, providing a fresh spin on the genre.

Create and optimize your automated workshops, managing Spark traffic without the use of conveyor belts. Solve logistics puzzles using a wide range of tools to handle distance and elevation challenges.

Venture into procedurally generated worlds, facing unique enemies like Spunnies and Beelephants. Unearth resources amidst forgotten ruins, and help your village grow by sharing your discoveries.

Key Features of the DEMO:

Platform-Specific Features on PlayStation 5:

Important Note: The demo is ONLY available in English for now, and will NOT include multiplayer functionality. Players will be able to dive into the rich single-player experience to get a feel for the game’s mechanics and world.

We are thrilled to share this demo with the gaming community and eagerly await player feedback on our discord server. Download the Oddsparks: An Automation Adventure demo today on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S to embark on an unforgettable adventure filled with creativity, strategy, and discovery. In case you can't wait for more Oddsparks, you can also play the full Early Access version with regular content updates on PC.

PRESS KIT

Oddsparks is being developed by Massive Miniteam, published by HandyGames, and supported by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action with Federal funding for video games.

About Massive Miniteam

Massive Miniteam is a motivated and highly creative development team working with HandyGames on several titles like their co-op multiplayer mayhem Spitlings, the console ports of Little Big Workshop from Mirage Game Studios, and Chicken Police from The Wild Gentlemen. The Pulheim-based game studio is also keen on working with new technologies and focused on creating new game titles based on its own and external IPs.

WEBSITE | DISCORD | INSTAGRAM | TIKTOK | X | YOUTUBE | TWITCH

Weiterlesen