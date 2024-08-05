PM: Star Wars Outlaws Post Launch Roadmap vorgestellt (Ubisoft News)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

Düsseldorf, 5. August 2024 - Ubisoft gab heute Details zu den Post-Launch Plänen zu Star Wars Outlaws bekannt. Besitzerinnen und Besitzer des Season Passes erhalten zwei Story Packs, die auch einzeln erhältlich sein werden.

About Star Wars Outlaws

With development led by Massive Entertainment***, Star Wars Outlaws will invite players to experience the Star Wars galaxy like never before through an original story set between Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back™ and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi™. As the Galactic Empire relentlessly pursues the final defeat of the Rebel Alliance, the criminal underworld thrives. Fans will play as cunning scoundrel, Kay Vess and her loyal companion Nix, as they attempt one of the greatest heists the Outer Rim has ever seen. Seeking the means to start a new life, players will join Kay and Nix as they fight, steal, and outwit their way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates and join the galaxy’s most wanted.

Kay and Nix can turn any situation to their advantage: use stealth and gadgets to gain the upper hand, use Nix to distract and draw away enemies, or engage in blaster combat in tense situations throughout their journey. In order to pull off the ultimate heist, Kay and Nix will search for and join forces with a cast of outlaws, including battle-hardened droid ND-5. While stealing valuable goods, infiltrating secret locations, and outwitting enemies, they will need to carefully consider how their choices affect their status with each syndicate, as each move will influence Kay’s ever-changing reputation.

