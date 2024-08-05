PM: Star Wars Outlaws Post Launch Roadmap vorgestellt (Ubisoft News)

Bild von GG-Redaktion
GG-Redaktion 270883 EXP - Redakteur,R10,S10,A10
Darf als Pro-Gamer die seltene „30“-Medaille tragen.Platin-Gamer: Hat den sehr hohen GamersGlobal-Rang 25 erreichtAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 10 Jahren bei GG.de registriertAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 5 Jahren bei GG.de registriertGold-Gamer: Hat den GamersGlobal-Rang 20 erreichtGold-Cutter: Hat 100 Videos gepostetArtikel-Schreiber: Hat 15 redaktionelle Artikel geschriebenAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 3 Jahren bei GG.de registriertMeister der Steckbriefe: Hat 1000 Spiele-Steckbriefe erstelltMeister-Tester: Hat 10 Spiele-/Technik-Tests veröffentlichtIdol der Massen: Hat mindestens 10.000 Kudos bekommenExtrem-Schreiber: Hat mindestens 1000 News geschrieben

5. August 2024 - 18:15
Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit!

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Düsseldorf, 5. August 2024 - Ubisoft gab heute Details zu den Post-Launch Plänen zu Star Wars Outlaws bekannt. Besitzerinnen und Besitzer des Season Passes erhalten zwei Story Packs, die auch einzeln erhältlich sein werden.

Für weitere Informationen über Star Wars Outlaws besuchen Sie bitte: starwarsoutlaws.com.

Um das Spiel im Ubisoft Store vorzubestellen, besuchen Sie bitte store.ubisoft.com.

Die neuesten Nachrichten zu Star Wars Outlaws und allen anderen Spielen von Ubisoft finden Sie unter: news.ubisoft.com

About Star Wars Outlaws

With development led by Massive Entertainment***, Star Wars Outlaws will invite players to experience the Star Wars galaxy like never before through an original story set between Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back™ and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi™. As the Galactic Empire relentlessly pursues the final defeat of the Rebel Alliance, the criminal underworld thrives. Fans will play as cunning scoundrel, Kay Vess and her loyal companion Nix, as they attempt one of the greatest heists the Outer Rim has ever seen. Seeking the means to start a new life, players will join Kay and Nix as they fight, steal, and outwit their way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates and join the galaxy’s most wanted.

Kay and Nix can turn any situation to their advantage: use stealth and gadgets to gain the upper hand, use Nix to distract and draw away enemies, or engage in blaster combat in tense situations throughout their journey. In order to pull off the ultimate heist, Kay and Nix will search for and join forces with a cast of outlaws, including battle-hardened droid ND-5. While stealing valuable goods, infiltrating secret locations, and outwitting enemies, they will need to carefully consider how their choices affect their status with each syndicate, as each move will influence Kay’s ever-changing reputation.

© 2024 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered trademarks in the US and/or other countries.

Lucasfilm, the Lucasfilm logo, STAR WARS and related properties are trademarks and/or copyrights, in the United States and other countries, of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates. © & TM 2024 Lucasfilm Ltd. All rights reserved.

0 Kudos
GamersGlobal Logo Unabhängig. Meinungsstark.
Top
Impressum
Nutzungsbedingungen (AGB)
Datenschutzerklärung
Cookie-Consent
Creative Commons Lizenz

Die User-generierten Inhalte dieser Website, nicht aber die redaktionellen, sind unter einer Creative Commons-Lizenz lizenziert, bis auf User-Screenshots und User-Steckbriefe (siehe Nutzungsbedingungen Punkte 9a + 9b). Die redaktionellen Inhalte sind entsprechend gekennzeichnet.
Inside GamersGlobal
Aktuell Tests Magazin Exklusiv User-Artikel Spiele Medien Forum Hilfe
Die besten PlayStation-5-SpieleDie besten PlayStation-4-SpieleDie besten Switch-SpieleDie besten Xbox-One-SpieleDie besten PSVR-SpieleDie besten Spiele für Oculus QuestDie besten Spiele 2023Langer lästert: Killerspiele – Sie sind wieder daLanger lästert: Ich adblocke, weil es geht haltGuide zu StarfieldGuide zu The Legend of Zelda - Tears of the KingdomGuide zu Cyberpunk 2077: Komplettlösung, Ripper-Docs, EndenGuide zu Resident Evil VillageGuide zu Red Dead Redemption 2Guide zu The Witcher 3Guide zu Mass Effect AndromedaGuide zu Elex: Komplettlösung mit TippsAssassin's Creed Valhalla im TestMass Effect Andromeda im TestThe Last of Us - Part 2 im TestAnimal Crossing - New Horizons im TestCyberpunk 2077 im TestHogwarts Legacy im TestStarfield im TestBaldur's Gate 3 im Test