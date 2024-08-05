PM: HandyGames AI-Powered Showcase 2024 (Handy Games)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

HandyGames is thrilled to share the highlights from our first-ever AI-powered HandyGames Showcase 2024, part of the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2024. The event kicked off on August 2nd, 2024, and gaming enthusiasts from around the globe tuned in to watch the showcase on the THQ Nordic Showcase Page, YouTube, and Twitch. For those who missed it, you can still catch all the excitement by watching the HandyGames Showcase below, or on the official HandyGames YouTube channel.

Prepare to relive a showcase crafted with the precision of an AI-driven algorithm and the creativity of a caffeinated game dev. Our AI overlords ensured it was an unforgettable experience, revealing more about our exciting titles and celebrating the creativity and innovation in gaming.

The showcase featured exciting updates and announcements for five of our most anticipated titles:

Dive into a unique blend of Automation and Real-Time Strategy with "Oddsparks: An Automation Adventure." Explore a mysterious fantasy world, automate your workshops, and embark on thrilling adventures with your charming Sparks.

We're excited to show off the first glimpse of the upcoming "Trains & Trades" update, set to launch in August for the Early Access version on Steam and Epic. Additionally, a console demo for Xbox and PlayStation 5 is available to play right now, so what are you waiting for?

Oddsparks is being developed by Massive Miniteam, published by HandyGames, and supported by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action with Federal funding for video games.

Prepare for a brutal and unforgiving rogue-lite experience with "Lethal Honor – Order of the Apocalypse." Set in a post-apocalyptic world inspired by 80s adult superhero graphic novels, this game challenges players to survive relentless battles and uncover a gripping story.

The game will be available on Steam, Epic, GOG, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One & Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch soon.

Step into the shoes of a hunter in "Way of the Hunter," where you'll manage a hunting lodge amidst breathtaking environments teeming with wildlife. Experience the thrill of the hunt with a premium selection of firearms, while enjoying the serene pace of a walking simulator. Immerse yourself in the tranquility of nature as you stroll through lush forests, taking in the sights and sounds of the wild.

We're excited to announce that this popular PC and console game will soon be available on mobile devices. More detailed information will follow.

Join Mat, the Scavenger, on his perilous journey to reunite with the love of his life in "A Rat’s Quest – The Way Back Home." Navigate a world filled with dangers from a rat’s perspective, blending action and stealth in this captivating adventure.

Our new trailer showcases Mat’s life in the rat commune, introduces Nat the house mouse, and offers a closer look at our protagonist’s heartwarming quest. “A Rat's Quest – The Way Back Home” will be available on PC and consoles.

Unleash your creativity in "Tattoo Tycoon," where you'll become a tattoo artist and manage your own parlor. Get that ink on your clients and grow your business from a small studio to a multi-parlor empire across the vibrant districts of Tattuga Bay.

We are proud to announce that this upcoming tycoon game developed by CrazyBunch is coming soon to PC.

Tattoo Tycoon is being developed by CrazyBunch, published by HandyGames, and supported by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action with Federal funding for video games.

For more information on the games visit our website and to watch the showcase, visit our YouTube and Twitch channels.

