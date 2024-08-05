PM: Tails, Knuckles und Amy kommen in Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble™ als Teil des SEGA Pass DLCs angerast (Cosmocover)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

Tails, Knuckles und Amy kommen in Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble™ als Teil des SEGA Pass DLCs angerast

IRVINE, Kalif. – 5. August 2024 – Jetzt aber schnell! Tails, Knuckles und Amy aus Sonic the Hedgehog ™ sind jetzt als Teil des SEGA Pass DLCs in Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble verfügbar! Die drei Charaktere werden sowohl im Abenteuer-Modus als auch im Kampf-Modus spielbar sein und ihre eigenen Fähigkeiten mitbringen, die ihnen in den Levels helfen werden. Außerdem werden als Hommage an das Kult-Franchise alle Items im Spiel von Bananen in Goldringe geändert.

Fans, die die Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble Digital Deluxe Edition im Nintendo eShop kaufen, erhalten sowohl das Hauptspiel als auch den SEGA Pass. Dieser enthält mit Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Amy, Beat und Axel insgesamt SECHS zusätzliche spielbare Charaktere. Außerdem enthält der SEGA Pass 15 verschiedene Anpassungsgegenstände mit Kostümen für Shadow the Hedgehog, NiGHTS, Gilius Thunderhead, Majima und Akira. Bitte beachte, dass Anpassungsgegenstände nur für AiAi, MeeMee, GonGon, Baby, YanYan, Doktor und Palette verfügbar sind.

Der SEGA Pass , einzelne Charakterpakete und Kostümsets werden auch separat erhältlich sein. Spieler, die ein Upgrade auf die Digital Deluxe Edition durchführen, sparen mit dem Paket also richtig Geld! Alle verbleibenden Inhalte werden in den kommenden Monaten erscheinen.

Darüber hinaus hat SEGA ®️ die Post-Launch-Roadmap für Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble veröffentlicht, um Spieler über zukünftige DLC-Charaktere und weitere aufregende Neuigkeiten auf dem Laufenden zu halten:

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble ist für Systeme der Nintendo-Familie verfügbar.

