PM: Embark on a Mobile RPG Adventure (Handy Games)

Giebelstadt, Germany, June 27th, 2024: Battle Chasers: Nightwar, the highly anticipated mobile adaptation of the classic console RPG, is set to make its move to the Crunchyroll Game Vault today. Developed by Airship Syndicate and ported to mobile by HandyGames, the game offers a thrilling adventure filled with deep dungeon exploration, strategic turn-based combat, and an engaging storyline inspired by the acclaimed Battle Chasers comic series created by Joe Madureira.

In Battle Chasers: Nightwar, players embark on a quest alongside the young heroine Gully as she searches for her missing father, Aramus, a renowned hero who vanished under mysterious circumstances. Accompanied by a diverse cast of five unique heroes, players will delve into perilous dungeons, confront a myriad of foes, and unravel the secrets of a sprawling world.

Key Features:

Battle Chasers: Nightwar marks a thrilling addition to the Crunchyroll Game Vault, allowing players to experience the excitement and nostalgia of classic JRPGs on their smartphones and tablets. With its engaging gameplay, stunning visuals, and captivating storytelling, Battle Chasers: Nightwar is poised to captivate gamers of all ages.

The game will be available for Crunchyroll Premium members to play on Android and iOS devices. For more information, visit https://onelink.to/battlechasers.

About Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Battle Chasers: Nightwar is a critically acclaimed RPG developed by Airship Syndicate, drawing inspiration from classic console JRPGs and the Battle Chasers comic series created by Joe Madureira. Originally released on console and PC platforms, the game has garnered praise for its engaging gameplay, stunning visuals, and immersive world-building.

