PM: Neue Infos zur Season 1 von XDefiant auf der Ubisoft Forward angekündigt (Ubisoft News)

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Düsseldorf, 10. Juni 2024 – Heute hat Ubisoft auf der Ubisoft Forward Informationen über die kommenden Inhalte der Season 1 für XDefiant enthüllt, dem neuen kostenlosen, rasanten Arcade-Shooter, der von Ubisoft San Francisco* entwickelt wird und Fraktionen enthält, die von einigen der beliebtesten Ubisoft-Franchises inspiriert sind. Spieler können XDefiant kostenlos auf ihrem PC über Ubisoft Connect, PlayStation 5 oder Xbox Series X|S herunterladen und spielen. XDefiant kann hier heruntergeladen werden: playxdefiant.com/download_pco.

Der Trailer zur Season 1 von XDefiant kann unter folgendem Link gefunden werden:

Im Zuge der Ubisoft Forward kündigte XDefiant die folgenden Inhalte an, die in Season 1 enthalten sein werden:

Eine vollständige Enthüllung der Inhalte von Season 1 – einschließlich weiterer Informationen zu GSK, Capture the Flag, den drei neuen Waffen und anderen neuen Kosmetika und Spielfeatures – wird am 1. Juli in XDefiants neuer YouTube-Show XDebrief zu sehen sein, während Season 1 am 2. Juli startet.

Für weitere Informationen zu XDefiant oder um zukünftige Updates zu erhalten, besuchen Sie bitte www.playxdefiant.com.

Für weitere Informationen über andere Ubisoft-Spiele besuchen Sie bitte news.ubisoft.com.

Angebote zu Ubisoft Spielen gibt es im offiziellen Ubisoft Store.

*In Zusammenarbeit mit folgenden Co-Dev-Studios: Ubisoft Annecy, Ubisoft Kyiv, Ubisoft Pune, Ubisoft Mumbai, Ubisoft Odesa, Ubisoft Osaka, Ubisoft Saguenay, Red Storm Entertainment, Ubisoft Toronto, Ubisoft Winnipeg und Sydney Team.

About XDefiant

Led by Ubisoft San Francisco, XDefiant is a competitive fast-pace arena FPS, where players will face off in 6v6 Player-vs-Player (PvP) matches in unranked and ranked modes. Players can play as factions inspired from other Ubisoft titles and can customize their characters with a variety of weapons, attachments, abilities and ultras. Maps on XDefiant are also inspired by maps from other Ubisoft titles. Adapting your squad and teamwork tactics can be all the difference when competing in the various modes on XDefiant.

