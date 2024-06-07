PM: Inflate Your Adventure (Handy Games)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

Giebelstadt, Germany, June 7th, 2024 - Get ready to dive into a captivating adventure with Airhead, a charming metroidvania-style game, set to launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch today. Developed by Octato and ported to consoles by Massive Miniteam, Airhead invites players to explore a sprawling interconnected world, solve intricate puzzles, and unravel the mysteries that lie within.

In Airhead, players assume the role of the titular hero Airhead, a unique organism comprised of a small Body and a round inflatable Head. As the Head slowly deflates, players must navigate through the vibrant and mysterious world, utilizing air tanks to keep the Head inflated while uncovering amazing abilities and upgrades.

As players venture through Airhead's world, they will encounter complex puzzles, mysterious creatures, and ancient technology, all while uncovering the true connection between Head, the air tanks, and the world itself.

Key Features:

Prepare to embark on an unforgettable journey with Airhead on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Airhead is also available on, PlayStation 4|5, and Xbox One and Series X|S priced at $19.99 / €19.99 / £17.49. For more information, visit our website, join our discord, and follow us on social media for the latest updates and announcements.

About Octato

Octato was born to make games that tell relevant stories through atmosphere and gameplay. It is our goal to create a single fictional world where we can keep telling stories for many games to come. Games that will stay with the player long after they have been completed.

About Massive Miniteam

Massive Miniteam is a motivated and highly creative development team working with HandyGames on several titles like their co-op multiplayer mayhem Spitlings, the console ports of Little Big Workshop from Mirage Game Studios, and Chicken Police from The Wild Gentlemen. The Pulheim-based game studio is also keen on working with new technologies and focused on creating new game titles based on its own and external IPs.

