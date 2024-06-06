PM: Unveil the demonic secrets (Handy Games)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

Badajoz, Spain / Giebelstadt, Germany, June 10th, 2024 - Lethal Honor - Order of the Apocalypse,

the highly anticipated hack ‘n’ slash roguelite game, invites players to delve into its dark and gripping world with an exciting sneak peek demo during Steam Next Fest from 10th to 17th of June 2024. Developed by Viral Studios, Lethal Honor promises a unique progression model, combining combat with intricate storytelling through a hand-drawn 80s comic book art style. Each death brings players closer to unraveling the mysteries, fostering a deeply immersive narrative experience.

This article reveals some brand-new information and exclusive screenshots about the game.

Set in a realm teeming with eldritch creatures and interdimensional anomalies, Lethal Honor plunges players into the heart of a secret organization dedicated to investigating and eradicating paranormal threats. Armed with melee combat skills and a myriad of abilities, players must navigate through diverse locations, uncovering the truth behind the enigmatic events unfolding around them.

Intense, fast-paced combat will test your skills!

Lethal Honor features a complex weapon system. Lost Agents can carry two weapons at once and switch between them on the fly. Switching weapons during a combo unleashes a powerful Switch Attack that differs for each of the three available weapons. Furthermore, weapons charge up for a unique Weapon Skill when fighting enemies. Enter Rage with the Katana to strongly enhance your weapon temporarily; teleport behind enemies with the Katar and strike their weak points; become invincible with the War Hammer, standing your ground regardless of what comes the Agent’s way. There are perfect hits, last-second dashes, wall collisions, and many more intricate mechanics that enrich the smooth combat experience in Lethal Honor.

Synergistic build paths

There are a ton of different artifacts, enchantments, and abilities in the game that enable the player to build a different combat experience every run. It’s up to you if you want to engage in combat head-first and build for weapon damage or take a different approach like making your enemies bleed to death, build entrapments to electrocute them, or command the heavens to rain down holy light on your foes. The sky is the limit!

Beware of the Shadows!

During their missions, the Agents are often tempted by dark rituals left behind by demonic entities. If the Agent is too greedy, their Shadow Level will rise and the game will become a lot harder during that run. However, if the player can withstand the heightened difficulty, their luck will increase and extra spoils await!

Key Features:

Don't miss your chance to experiment with the adrenaline-fueled combat and experience the first of many chapters from the immersive story of Lethal Honor - Order of the Apocalypse during the Steam Next Fest.

On Wednesday, June 12th at 5 PM (CET), there will also be a live stream with members of the Lethal Honor QA team where you ask questions and hang out enjoying some apocalyptic mayhem. You can watch the stream on the official HandyGames Twitch or YouTube channel

For more information, visit our website, join our discord, and follow us on social media for the latest updates and announcements.

About Viral Studios:

Viral Studios (VS) is a young and innovative company from Spain, founded by two computer engineers who specialized in video games, virtual reality, and game learning. Striving to develop games with their own soul, gameplay mechanics, and visual style, they want to explore the limits of game design and offer unique experiences that stand out from the rest.

