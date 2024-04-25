PM: New Update Brings Lots of new Content and Updates Together with a 50% Discount on Steam (Daedalic)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

25.04.2024, Earth/Europe, Jupiter/Europa -The notorious co-op hit Barotrauma is one of those games where playing the villain is quite enjoyable. And with the new update even more so: The overarching theme of today’s Blood in the Water-update is that various systems and gameplay-elements get more difficult, and also customizable in many new ways. The game is also on an active 50% discount at Steam. With all the content updates since its release last year, this is now the perfect opportunity to grab your dearest co-op enemies and create some beautiful, nuclear and sinister havoc. Trust us: there will be blood in the water.

But let's talk about the update itself: Blood in the Water will allow new players to get familiar with the game, while providing added difficulty for veteran players. Besides additional difficulty options, the update adds new content to Barotrauma: Two new monsters, and with them a more aggressive behaviour for all monsters, an event system overhaul, medical system rework and many more. An in-depth list of changes and additions is available on the Barotrauma-Website.

Need a refresher on Barotrauma? Watch our 1.0 release video and explainer here:

Barotrauma is a 2D co-op submarine simulator set on Europa, one of the moons of Jupiter, featuring survival horror and RPG elements. The game has multiplayer as well as single player capabilities and a very active community with more than 2.5 million people owning the game. Barotrauma is known and loved for the amount of freedom and complexity it grants, especially in its well-balanced, sometimes hilariously chaotic multiplayer mode. Down the press kit here.

About FakeFish and Undertow Games:

Barotrauma, an underwater, outer-space game of teamwork and ever-present Danger, reached 1.0 in March 2023 after several years in early access on Steam, and continues to receive regular updates. Embracing mod-ability and open development, Barotrauma is built in close communication with its players, and its Steam Workshop hosts over 50,000 fan creations. Barotrauma began as a freely downloadable project by Undertow Games, the solo developer of the free open-source horror game SCP – Containment Breach. Later, the award-winning fellow indie studio FakeFish joined the project with their team of industry veterans and fresh talents to launch Barotrauma on Steam. Based in Turku, Finland, the joint studio continues to support Barotrauma with further updates while also developing future game titles.