PM: New Update Brings Lots of new Content and Updates Together with a 50% Discount on Steam (Daedalic)

Bild von GG-Redaktion
GG-Redaktion 259738 EXP - Redakteur,R10,S10,A10
Darf als Pro-Gamer die seltene „30“-Medaille tragen.Platin-Gamer: Hat den sehr hohen GamersGlobal-Rang 25 erreichtAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 10 Jahren bei GG.de registriertAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 5 Jahren bei GG.de registriertGold-Gamer: Hat den GamersGlobal-Rang 20 erreichtGold-Cutter: Hat 100 Videos gepostetArtikel-Schreiber: Hat 15 redaktionelle Artikel geschriebenAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 3 Jahren bei GG.de registriertMeister der Steckbriefe: Hat 1000 Spiele-Steckbriefe erstelltMeister-Tester: Hat 10 Spiele-/Technik-Tests veröffentlichtIdol der Massen: Hat mindestens 10.000 Kudos bekommenExtrem-Schreiber: Hat mindestens 1000 News geschrieben

25. April 2024 - 14:30
Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit!

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

25.04.2024, Earth/Europe, Jupiter/Europa -The notorious co-op hit Barotrauma is one of those games where playing the villain is quite enjoyable. And with the new update even more so: The overarching theme of today’s Blood in the Water-update is that various systems and gameplay-elements get more difficult, and also customizable in many new ways. The game is also on an active 50% discount at Steam. With all the content updates since its release last year, this is now the perfect opportunity to grab your dearest co-op enemies and create some beautiful, nuclear and sinister havoc. Trust us: there will be blood in the water.

But let’s talk about the update itself: Blood in the Water will allow new players to get familiar with the game, while providing added difficulty for veteran players. Besides additional difficulty options, the update adds new content to Barotrauma: Two new monsters, and with them a more aggressive behaviour for all monsters, an event system overhaul, medical system rework and many more. An in-depth list of changes and additions is available on the Barotrauma-Website. Need a refresher on Barotrauma? Watch our 1.0 release video and explainer here:

Need a refresher on Barotrauma? Watch our 1.0 release video and explainer here:

Barotrauma is a 2D co-op submarine simulator set on Europa, one of the moons of Jupiter, featuring survival horror and RPG elements. The game has multiplayer as well as single player capabilities and a very active community with more than 2.5 million people owning the game. Barotrauma is known and loved for the amount of freedom and complexity it grants, especially in its well-balanced, sometimes hilariously chaotic multiplayer mode. Down the press kit here.

---ends---

About FakeFish and Undertow Games:

Barotrauma, an underwater, outer-space game of teamwork and ever-present Danger, reached 1.0 in March 2023 after several years in early access on Steam, and continues to receive regular updates. Embracing mod-ability and open development, Barotrauma is built in close communication with its players, and its Steam Workshop hosts over 50,000 fan creations. Barotrauma began as a freely downloadable project by Undertow Games, the solo developer of the free open-source horror game SCP – Containment Breach. Later, the award-winning fellow indie studio FakeFish joined the project with their team of industry veterans and fresh talents to launch Barotrauma on Steam. Based in Turku, Finland, the joint studio continues to support Barotrauma with further updates while also developing future game titles.

0 Kudos
GamersGlobal Logo Unabhängig. Meinungsstark.
Top
Impressum
Nutzungsbedingungen (AGB)
Datenschutzerklärung
Cookie-Consent
Creative Commons Lizenz

Die User-generierten Inhalte dieser Website, nicht aber die redaktionellen, sind unter einer Creative Commons-Lizenz lizenziert, bis auf User-Screenshots und User-Steckbriefe (siehe Nutzungsbedingungen Punkte 9a + 9b). Die redaktionellen Inhalte sind entsprechend gekennzeichnet.
Inside GamersGlobal
Aktuell Tests Magazin Exklusiv User-Artikel Spiele Medien Forum Hilfe
Die besten PlayStation-5-SpieleDie besten PlayStation-4-SpieleDie besten Switch-SpieleDie besten Xbox-One-SpieleDie besten PSVR-SpieleDie besten Spiele für Oculus QuestDie besten Spiele 2023Langer lästert: Killerspiele – Sie sind wieder daLanger lästert: Ich adblocke, weil es geht haltGuide zu StarfieldGuide zu The Legend of Zelda - Tears of the KingdomGuide zu Cyberpunk 2077: Komplettlösung, Ripper-Docs, EndenGuide zu Resident Evil VillageGuide zu Red Dead Redemption 2Guide zu The Witcher 3Guide zu Mass Effect AndromedaGuide zu Elex: Komplettlösung mit TippsAssassin's Creed Valhalla im TestMass Effect Andromeda im TestThe Last of Us - Part 2 im TestAnimal Crossing - New Horizons im TestCyberpunk 2077 im TestHogwarts Legacy im TestStarfield im TestBaldur's Gate 3 im Test