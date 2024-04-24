PM: Get Ready to Spark Some Fun (Handy Games)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Cologne, Germany / Giebelstadt, Germany, April 24th, 2024: Dive into a world of whimsy and wonder as Oddsparks: An Automation Adventure gears up for its Early Access release on Steam and the Epic Game Store on April 24th! Developed by Massive Miniteam, Oddsparks invites players to embark on an enchanting journey through a strange fantasy realm filled with oddities and adorability.

In Oddsparks, players will unleash their creativity as they design, decorate, build, and automate workshops alongside their peculiar companions, the Sparks. These cute little critters are a delight to behold and integral to the game's unique blend of automation and real-time strategy.

During the last Steam Next Fest players got the chance to experience the game systems and most of all the adorable Sparks firsthand, and have enjoyed their time with Oddsparks, helping our game rank among the 50 most-played demos.

Join the adventure:

With its accessible gameplay, charming visuals, and heartwarming narrative, Oddsparks is sure to spark joy in players of all ages! Don't miss out on the fun - Join the Early Access of Oddsparks on Steam and the Epic Game Store today and help us shape the game as we embark on this whimsical adventure together!

Oddsparks: An Automation Adventure is available for Early Access on Steam and the Epic Games Store, allowing players to become a part of the development process and help shape the future. Join the Oddsparks community on Discord and stay tuned for frequent updates on the Early Access developments or check out the official website for more information.

PRESS KIT

Oddsparks is being developed by Massive Miniteam, published by HandyGames, and supported by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action with Federal funding for video games.

About Massive Miniteam

Massive Miniteam is a motivated and highly creative development team working with HandyGames on several titles like their co-op multiplayer mayhem Spitlings, the console ports of Little Big Workshop from Mirage Game Studios, and Chicken Police from The Wild Gentlemen. The Pulheim-based game studio is also keen on working with new technologies and focused on creating new game titles based on its own and external IPs.

WEBSITE | DISCORD | INSTAGRAM | TIKTOK | X | YOUTUBE | TWITCH

Weiterlesen