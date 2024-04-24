PM: Acclaimed Rogue-lite Mountaineering Adventure Insurmountable is coming to Consoles on April 24th, 2024! (Daedalic)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

Berlin/Hamburg, 24.04.2024 - The acclaimed rogue-lite adventure Insurmountable from ByteRockers' Games launches today on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, including all updates, bells and whistles of the PC version. Many tough decisions await you in treacherous environments. You will fail, many times, yet with unwavering determination, you will get back on your feet and try again. As the award-winning author and mountaineer Barry Finlay once wrote: "Every mountain top is within reach if you just keep climbing.".

Watch the official console release trailer

Insurmountable is a adventure rogue-lite with permadeath, where tough decisions lurk behind every corner. Thanks to the procedurally created environment, dynamic weather, a day and night cycle and a multitude of randomly generated events, no two climbs are the same. While most rogue-lites try to kill the player with hordes of enemies, in Insurmountable the world itself, the mountain, is the one seemingly invincible enemy that snaps your neck when you don’t watch every step. Your decisions matter....every single one, because it could always be your last one.

Choose one of three characters with different skills and background stories. Search crates, caves and ancient ruins for equipment from past adventurers. You'll need it, because the mountains will demand everything from you. But don't worry. As time goes by, you'll become stronger and stronger. Take advantage of a sophisticated skill system to determine which strengths your climber should have.

In the course of three mysterious stories, you will meet dangerous animals, overcome deadly abysses, encounter both sinister and well-meaning characters, who do not always have to be human. Face the sheer force of nature and keep your eyes on the summit to overcome the insurmountable.

KEY FEATURES

About ByteRockers’ Games

ByteRockers' Games GmbH & Co. KG was founded in Berlin in 2008 and has been developing and publishing video games for PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and smartphones for 15 years. They focus on unconventional game ideas with a high production value and achieved international success in 2021 with the PC release of their indie roguelike "Insurmountable". More news about ByteRockers' games can be found on the official website, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.