BRISBANE, Australia / HAMBURG, Germany, April 17, 2024 - Developer Spitfire Interactive and publisher Daedalic Entertainment are happy to finally announce the release date for the highly anticipated turn-based superhero tactics game Capes. On May 29th the fight for King City begins. Coming to PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, with pre-orders now available on PlayStation and Switch. Check out the official release announcement trailer.

CARRYING THE MANTLE

Spitfire Interactive is a scrappy Australian indie studio, formed by industry veterans, making their debut title Capes. Drawing upon experience that reaches back to Freedom Force (2002) and Teen Titans (2006), Spitfire is reimagining superhero tactics for a new age while learning from the past. Capes brings together a unique blend of classic influences including comics like Days of Future Past, Astro City, or Watchmen, and elements of games such as XCOM and Into the Breach.

A NEW GENERATION OF HEROES

The super villains won. 20 years later, in a time when people with superpowers are arrested and taken off the streets, a ragtag group of young heroes fight to liberate King City. Under the questionable guidance of Doctrine, one of the city’s last surviving Capes, this new team must learn to work together, uncover The Company's secrets, and find out whether they're strong enough to become the heroes King City needs them to be.

Recruit other emerging superheroes and take on The Company across a challenging hand-crafted tactical campaign. Tackle smaller stakes and learn to wield your team's powers in optional "patrol missions."

FEATURES

KING CITY EDITION

Those who want to save the city with flair should consider the Capes: King City Edition, which launches simultaneously. The King City Edition includes the full game and the Supporters Pack filled to the brim with extra content including alternate hero appearances, an art book featuring more than 50 pages of the art behind Capes, and more.

About Spitfire Interactive

Spitfire Interactive is an Australian development studio founded by former team members of Defiant Development, who made the critically acclaimed Hand of Fate (2015), a roguelike deckbuilder with third-person brawler combat. The team includes writer Morgan Jaffit, who earned his cape working on Freedom Force (2002) and Teen Titans (2006).