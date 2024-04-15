PM: PERISH is now officially on consoles! (Handy Games)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

Giebelstadt, Germany / Brighton, UK. 15th April 2024: ​ Controller-dwellers need fear no shame, neither of keyboard nor mouse, as they join the frayed journey towards the judgment of King Minos.PERISH, the stylish 1-4 player FPS adventure set in the haunting realm of Purgatory, is available today on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The game invites players to embark on an epic journey through ancient mythologies, battling hordes of creatures and colossal deities to unlock the secrets of Elysium.

In PERISH, players assume the role of Amyetri, corporeal spirits trapped in Purgatory. Tasked with initiating the Rites of Orpheus, players must slay Chthonic deities and navigate treacherous landscapes to reach Elysium. With its gripping online co-op campaign, magnificent boss fights, and a diverse array of handcrafted weapons, PERISH offers a fresh and exhilarating gaming experience for players seeking thrills and challenges.

Highlights:

Free Update for the Steam Version:

In addition to the console release, Item42 is pleased to announce a free update for the Steam version of PERISH. Apart from fixes and improvements, this update will introduce a new exclusive skin for Steam players, who can now escape Purgatory as King Minos himself!

PERISH is now available for purchase on ​ PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox X|S for $19.99/€19.99, offering players a chance to embark on an unforgettable journey through Purgatory. On PC PERISH is available via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG at the same price. For more information, follow @ITEM42 and @Handy_Games on X, join fellow souls on their way to Elysium on Discord, and check out the official PERISH website and our PRESS KIT.

About ITEM42

ITEM42 is a development studio headed by brothers Regan and Bret Ware from Brighton, UK. The duo strives to make unique and inspiring game worlds using their years of programming and art experience from clients as diverse as ISG and Spotify to Jaguar Land Rover. PERISH, the studio’s first project features an original heavy metal soundtrack to perfectly pair with the game’s dark, mythological universe.

