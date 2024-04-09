PM: Our Sparks are learning languages (Handy Games)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

As we are moving ever closer to the Early Access release of Oddsparks: An Automation Adventure on April 24th, we’ve got some exciting news for you. We’ve always wanted to ensure Oddsparks can be enjoyed by as many players around the world as possible when the full release comes around, and we are starting this path now.

With the beginning of Early Access, Oddsparks will support English, German, French, and Japanese. A big thank you goes out to all the players from those countries who have expressed their interest and wishlisted the game.

We are currently on track to finish all the general texts, including building and item names, tutorials, and quest texts for the Early Access release, so hopefully, everyone will be able to get into the flow of the game quickly, understand what is going on, and how to play the game.

As the inhabitants of the world of Oddsparks are quite the talkative bunch, work on the dialogues will take a while longer and will not be completed in time for the Early Access release. While the dialogues do add a lot of flair to the game, most of them are not required to play the game or understand what is going on. This means that at launch, only English will include all of them, but we are planning to deliver a language patch soon after release.

So, if you are playing in a language other than English, some quests will only have the description and no dialogue. If you want to see English dialogues in places where there is no translation available yet, you’ll have the option to do so in the settings menu.

We can’t wait to have you all playing and enjoying the Early Access version of Oddsparks: An Automation Adventure!

Oddsparks: An Automation Adventure will enter Early Access on Steam and the Epic Games Store on April 24th, 2024, allowing players to become a part of the development process and help shape the future. Join the Oddsparks community on Discord and stay tuned for more updates on the official Early Access start.

Oddsparks is being developed by Massive Miniteam, published by HandyGames, and supported by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action with Federal funding for video games.

About Massive Miniteam

Massive Miniteam is a motivated and highly creative development team working with HandyGames on several titles like their co-op multiplayer mayhem Spitlings, the console ports of Little Big Workshop from Mirage Game Studios, and Chicken Police from The Wild Gentlemen. The Pulheim-based game studio is also keen on working with new technologies and focused on creating new game titles based on its own and external IPs.

