PM: Sinister Co-op Hit Barotrauma Finally Arriving on the Epic Games Store Alongside a Massive Publisher Sale Offering Discounts of up to 90%! (Daedalic)

28. März 2024 - 18:30
28.03.2024, Hamburg/Germany, Jupiter/Europa: The notorious ‘Oops-I-killed-a-teammate-just-for-the-lulz’ co-op hit Barotrauma is one of those games where playing the villain is just as enjoyable. Good news for you and your friends – it's finally available on the Epic Games Store! With the launch of Barotrauma comes a huge sale from Daedalic Entertainment, the publisher, with discounts on over 60 games and bundles, some slashed up to 90% off. Barotrauma itself will have a 40% markdown.

Barotrauma is a 2D co-op submarine simulator set on Europa, one of the moons of Jupiter, featuring survival horror and RPG elements. The game has multiplayer as well as single player capabilities and a very active community with more than 2.5 million people owning the game. Barotrauma is known and loved for the amount of freedom and complexity it grants, especially in its well-balanced, sometimes hilariously chaotic multiplayer mode. Down the press kit here.

Need a refresher on Barotrauma? Watch our 1.0 release video and explainer here:

Other great games that will receive massive discounts are:

Please visit the Publisher Sale page on the Epic Games Store for more information. Additionally, we encourage you to explore Daedalic Entertainment’s press room and follow them on social media for updates on upcoming titles.

Barotrauma is a sci-fi submarine simulator with both a single-player campaign as well as co-op modes with support for up to 16 players, who must navigate the depths of Jupiter’s frozen moon Europa and fulfill various missions. Together with their active and passionate community, developers FakeFish and Undertow Games have greatly expanded and improved the game since its Early Access launch in summer 2019. They completely overhauled the campaign and tutorials, added new monsters, missions and outposts, improved graphics and environments, implemented a scripted event system and much much more. All of this was only possible thanks to the feedback and support of more than 30,000 Discord members as well as 60,000 player-made entries on the Steam Workshop. To show the team’s devotion to their players and fanbase the developers even added a player-made submarine to the base game as part of a community competition.

Barotrauma’s thrilling and often hilarious chaos is both fun to play and watch, thanks to procedurally generated levels, ridiculous ragdoll physics and full mod support. But beware: some threats are closer than you think. Multiplayer’s traitor mode option may randomly assign players as secret conspirators, complete with their own individual missions like assassination and sabotage.

