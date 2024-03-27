PM: Embark on a Perilous Journey to Elysium in PERISH (Handy Games)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

Giebelstadt, Germany / Brighton, UK. 27th March 2024: Prepare to dive into the depths of Purgatory and beyond as PERISH, the stylish 1-4 player FPS with a twist, launches on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox X|S on April 15th, 2024 with a 10% launch discount so make sure to get it early.

In PERISH, players step into the shoes of Amyetri, a corporeal spirit condemned to the shadowy existence of Purgatory. Their mission? To end their suffering by undertaking the Rites of Orpheus and conquering the Chthonic deities blocking the path to Elysium.

As a Deprived Initiate, players start with nothing but a broken sword and must earn danake, the blood-soaked currency of the underworld, to afford better equipment and tackle the formidable Dismal Lords standing in their way. However, with great risk comes great reward; falling to enemies means losing acquired wealth unless Danake is deposited in the Pantheon before death.

The journey through PERISH is not one to be undertaken alone. Players can team up with friends in online co-op mode, utilizing specialized gear and gadgets to support, defend, and revive each other on the treacherous road to eternal oblivion.

Survival in PERISH requires more than just brute strength; players must navigate diverse landscapes, from scorched cliffs to volcanic foundries, each fraught with peril and populated by merciless enemies drawn from Ancient Greek, Roman, and Christian mythologies.

But fear not, for the Armoury of Ares holds a plethora of weapons and gear to aid players in their quest. Choose from a variety of ranged and melee weapons, each with unique offensive capabilities and upgradeable augmentations.

Key Features of PERISH include:

Prepare to challenge the gods themselves in PERISH, where every step forward brings you closer to either salvation or eternal damnation.

PERISH is already available on PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG and will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox X|S for $19.99/€19.99 on April 15th, 2024. For more information, follow @ITEM42 and @Handy_Games on X, join fellow souls on their way to Elysium on Discord, and check out the official PERISH website and our PRESS KIT.

About ITEM42

ITEM42 is a development studio headed by brothers Regan and Bret Ware from Brighton, UK. The duo strives to make unique and inspiring game worlds using their years of programming and art experience from clients as diverse as ISG and Spotify to Jaguar Land Rover. PERISH, the studio’s first project features an original heavy metal soundtrack to perfectly pair with the game’s dark, mythological universe.

