PM: Slip Through Shadow and Deliver a Backstab - Rebound Shows her Stealth Powers in new Gameplay Trailer for Capes (Daedalic)

BRISBANE, Australia / HAMBURG, Germany, March 18, 2024 - Developer Spitfire Interactive and Publisher Daedalic Entertainment just launched a new gameplay trailer for their upcoming turn-based superhero tactics game Capes. The trailer showcases Rebound, a fierce super who uses her shadow-based teleportation powers to outmaneuver her enemies and deliver devastating critical damage. Capes will launch in May 2024 on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5/4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. The concrete release date will be announced very soon!

Capes is a highly anticipated turn-based superhero strategy game where XCOM fans will feel right at home. Level up your heroes and combine their powers to access devastating team up attacks in strategically challenging missions. Master compelling tactical gameplay while uncovering a cinematic story: Twenty years ago, the supervillains won. Since then, they’ve created a dystopian city where developing superpowers is a crime and no one has dared oppose them. Until now! Assemble a ragtag team of young heroes and hone their skills and take back King City. Play across the dark and gritty campaign to reveal the truth behind the horrific Enhancement Program of supervillain Operator Alpha and complete optional side-missions to level up your heroes and learn more about their past.

FEATURES

About Spitfire Interactive

Spitfire Interactive is an Australian development studio founded by former team members of Defiant Development, who made the critically acclaimed Hand of Fate (2015), an action role-playing video game based on a deck-building system. The team includes writer Morgan Jaffit, who helped break the original superhero curse working on Freedom Force (2009) and helped to direct the cult hit Hand of Fate (2015).