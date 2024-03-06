PM: Let Madness Reign, Welcome to the Show - REVEIL Launches Today on PlayStation, Xbox Series and PC! (Daedalic)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

HAMBURG, Germany, (March 6, 2024) - Developer Pixelsplit and Publisher Daedalic Entertainment finally open the big top and release the narrative-driven psycho-thriller REVEIL on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Join Walter Thompson on a treacherous journey through the labyrinth of his own mind and discover his dark past at the Nelson Bros Circus.

ABOUT REVEIL

Have you ever visited the circus? Left your troubles of everyday life at the door, to enjoy an evening of wonder? What you saw, did it make you question reality? In REVEIL you play as Walter Thompson, a stage builder, a caring husband and a loving father who realizes that he is trapped in a nightmarish world that seems to revolve around his past at the Nelson Bros Circus. However, if the circus teached Walter one thing, then that even when things seem uncontrollable and chaotic, there's always a method to the madness.

Join Walter on the journey through his disturbing mind and help him to find the only things that matter to him - his wife Martha and his daughter Dorie. Explore mind-bending environments, solve creative puzzles and survive spine-chilling encounters while the line between reality and chaos gets thinner with every step.

FEATURES

REVEIL is a dark story-driven psycho-thriller with outstanding sound-design, captivating voice-acting, a stunning visual fidelity and multiple endings to the story. Immerse yourself in an atmospheric world that surprises you with creative ideas behind every corner, featuring:

REVEIL FUNHOUSE EDITION

If you’re going to go big, go Big Top! For those who want to support the developers and are looking for an additionally engrossing performance, REVEIL’s Funhouse Edition also launches today. Filled with extra content and media tied to the game, it’s almost like being in the front-row center seat of the show:

Unveiled last year, REVEIL has also been featured at the Future Game Show last November, and Fear Fest on Steam in October. REVEIL is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam.

About Pixelsplit

Pixelsplit is a remote-only indie game dev studio, based in Germany. They've launched several distinctive titles, including Indoorlands, Virtual Rides 3, and Deadly Days. Their latest addition, REVEIL, further demonstrates their strong commitment to crafting unique and engaging gaming experiences.