Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

HAMBURG, Germany, (March 4, 2024) -Developer Pixelsplit and Publisher Daedalic Entertainment are extremely proud to work with Artist Arina Tara to release the hauntingly beautiful Soundtrack for the anticipated psycho-horror gameREVEIL, that is coming out on Wednesday 6th. The original songs are inspired by the game’s story and capture the mind-bending atmosphere perfectly. Music lovers will receive the full soundtrack with six additional songs by choosing the Funhouse Edition ofREVEILforPlayStation,XboxandPCthat directly supports not only the devs, but also the artist.

Click here to heck out the Soundtrack

Artist Arina Tara studied both songwriting and game-design to combine her two passions music and games. Her soundtrack also impacted the general sound design ofREVEIL. For example, the melody of "We will go" was also used for some elements, such as the music box in the first chapter, and thus found its way from the song into the game. Producer Dan Sueman is accountable for the high standard of the production.

REVEILFunhouse Edition

If you’re going to go big, go Big Top! For those looking for an additionally engrossing performance,REVEIL’sFunhouse Edition launches the same day. Filled with extra content and media tied to the game, it’s almost like being in the front-row center seat of the show:

Unveiled last year,REVEILhas also been featured at the Future Game Show last November, and Fear Fest on Steam in October.REVEILwill have its opening night on March 6th, 2024 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam.

About Pixelsplit

Pixelsplit is a remote-only indie game dev studio, based in Germany. They've launched several distinctive titles, including Indoorlands, Virtual Rides 3, and Deadly Days. Their latest addition, REVEIL, further demonstrates their strong commitment to crafting unique and engaging gaming experiences.

​

About Daedalic Entertainment

Daedalic Entertainment is a renowned publisher supporting indie developers for over 17 years, bringing their titles to every major gaming platform. The line-up of games is comprised of a diverse variety of unique titles, focusing on 4 distinct areas: story-telling, strategy, co-op-games, and wholesome games. With an international team of around 45 employees, Daedalic is currently working with various development studios to create a new line-up of innovative games across consoles and PCs to market. Recent hits include New Cycle, Barotrauma, Unrailed!, Potion Tycoon, Deponia, Shadow Tactics, Inkulinati, Hidden Deep, Fling to the Finish! and more.

In regards to future titles please look out for upcoming games like REVEIL, Capes, Woodo, Magin: The Rat Project Stories, Edge of Sanity, Wild Woods, and many more. Since April 2022 Daedalic Entertainment has been a subsidiary of the French publishing house Nacon. For further reference please visit: https://press.daedalic.com/. Follow Daedalic Entertainment on Steam, so you don't miss out on future releases: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/daedalic/