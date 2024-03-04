PM: Introducing WE ARE FOOTBALL 2024: The Ultimate Football Management Experience (Handy Games)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

Giebelstadt, Germany. 4th March 2024: Today marks the kickoff of a new era in football management as WE ARE FOOTBALL 2024 hits the digital shelves of STEAM, EPIC, and GOG priced at $39.99 / €39.99 / £34.99. Developed by the minds behind the legendary On the Ball and EA SPORTS FIFA Manager Series, this game revolutionizes the genre with its unparalleled focus on management functions.

In WE ARE FOOTBALL 2024, players immerse themselves in the dynamic world of football, where they can choose to take the reins of an existing club or build their own from scratch. Whether managing men's or women's teams, players will navigate the highs and lows of the beautiful game, striving to etch their name into the annals of managerial greatness.

One of the standout features of WE ARE FOOTBALL 2024 is its immersive 3D game engine, allowing managers to directly influence on-pitch action through instructional shouts. From simulating matches across decades to experiencing games in conference mode, the possibilities are endless. Relive match highlights, dissect goals, and revel in a comprehensive season summary like never before.

But the depth of WE ARE FOOTBALL 2024 doesn't stop there. With an extensive feature set, including a powerful external editor, players can customize every aspect of the game to suit their preferences. From league systems to player attributes, the game offers over 100 options and difficulty settings, ensuring a tailored experience for every player.

Key Features Include:

WE ARE FOOTBALL 2024 isn't just a game; it's a journey into the heart of football management. With its comprehensive features and unparalleled depth, it's time to experience the thrill of the beautiful game like never before.

Are you ready to take your team to glory? Dive into WE ARE FOOTBALL 2024 today and make your mark on football history.

WE ARE FOOTBALL 2024 is available now on STEAM, EPIC, and GOG for $39.99 / €39.99 / £34.99.

For more information, visit official website and our PRESS KIT.

WE ARE FOOTBALL 2024 is being developed by Winning Streak Games, published by HandyGames, and supported by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action with Federal funding for video games.

About Winning Streak Games

Based in Cologne, Winning Streak Games is a game development company specializing in crafting intricate simulation games tailored for the global market. They focus on medium-sized projects, emphasizing a collaborative relationship with their players. At the core of their philosophy is a commitment to actively seeking player input to drive continuous enhancements and introduce compelling new game content.

