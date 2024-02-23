PM: After a record-breaking year, Hunt: Showdown celebrates its 6th anniversary with Twitch Drops! (Crytek)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

Going into its sixth year, the game broke its CCU record with the addition of the monstrous alligator Rotjaw during the Tide of Shadows Event. To date, millions of players have hunted in the bayou. The year’s trilogy of Events came with three new Wildcard Conditions: Thundershower, Ash Bloom, and Dark Inferno, each pushing Hunters to change up their tactics as they fought through heavy rain, blankets of ashen fog, and walls of raging flames.

“After continuing to break its own CCU records, Hunt has had an incredible year,” says David Fifield, General Manager of Hunt: Showdown. “We introduced our first Wild Target and multiple new Wildcard Conditions, and we continued to push the boundaries with exciting gameplay elements via new Pact Traits and weapons. We look very forward to the future and what it has in store for our community—we've got a new Map biome on the way, as well as the much-anticipated Gen 9 upgrade. There’s never been a better time to start playing.”

6th Anniversary Twitch Drops Event

To celebrate the anniversary, players will be able to get their hands on a great array of rewards between February 23rd and March 1st, 2024, including one Legendary Hunter from previous Twitch Drops campaigns like Lulu, Kill Buyer, Umpire’s Bane, and more. It’ll even be possible to get the ultra-rare Legendary Hunter Bad Hand, who was previously only available through the luck-of-the-draw Dark Tribute feature in-game.

The schedule is below:

Schedule and Rewards:

February 23rd – February 25th :

Players can watch any participating Hunt: Showdown “Night of the Hunter” Partner to receive the following:

February 26th – March 1st :

Players can watch any participating Hunt: Showdown streamer to receive the following:

Fans can find out more about how to participate in the Twitch Drops event and connect their accounts by visiting our dedicated Hunt: Showdown Twitch Drops site. A list of partners is available on the dedicated page.

Hunt: Showdown has never been better and will see a Gen9 upgrade, a new map, and many other surprises in the upcoming year. Stay tuned to see what’s coming next!

Additional info:

Supply Crates

Supply Crates will grant players several non-Legendary in-game item instances, such as Weapons, Tools, Consumables, and a random amount of Hunt Dollars.

Legendary Hunters available

If players are missing Legendary Hunters from previous Twitch Drops, they’ll be able to get their hands on one of them. Any that are not unlocked will take priority. Twitch Drops Legendary Hunters include: Lulu, Kill Buyer, Billy Story, Steel Eyed, The Infected, and Umpire’s Bane. There is also a small chance of unlocking Bad Hand.

If players already own all previous Twitch Drops Hunters, then they will unlock a random Blood Bond Legendary Hunter. If all of the available Legendary Hunters are already owned, then players will receive a payout of 10,000 Hunt Dollars.

About Hunt: Showdown

Hunt: Showdown is a competitive first-person bounty hunting game that packs the thrill of survival horror into a match-based format. Set in Louisiana in 1895, the game boasts a mixture of PvP and PvE elements that create a uniquely tense experience. It's not just the monsters who are a threat—it's every Hunter on the map. In the classic Bounty Hunt game mode, a match pits 12 players—playing solo or in teams of two or three—against each other as they race to take out gruesome creatures for a Bounty they must collect and extract from the map. Hunt's Soul Survivor mode offers a shorter match for solo players to scavenge for weapons as they compete for a diminishing pool of Bounty. The higher the risk, the higher the reward–but a single mistake could cost you everything. Hunt is available now on Steam. For more information, visit www.huntshowdown.com.