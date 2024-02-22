Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Nerve thy heart and send a farting donkey to layeth waste to thine enemies in this game of tactical medieval strategy!

WARSAW, Poland / HAMBURG, Germany, February 22, 2024 - How farest thou this day, good friend? For today is the day that Yaza Games and Publisher Daedalic Entertainment releaseth Inkulinati onto Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One available through Game Pass, and PC through Steam, GOG, the Epic Games Store, and the Humble Store. Now ‘tis time that all good scribes place quill to parchment and playeth this surprisingly deep game of turn-based, manuscripted combat whimsy!

Place thine eyes on ye new launch trailer wherein beasts of yore battle on pages of medieval manuscripts.

To celebrate the launch of Inkulinati, Daedalic Entertainment will offer a discount of 40% when purchasing the game on Steam, GOG, or Epic Games Store starting today and lasting for two weeks.

Drawing inspiration from medieval manuscripts, Polish developer Yaza Games noticed the doodles that eleventh-century scribes left in the margins of olden texts and created a game where the player masters a magical substance called the Living Ink to bring these creatures to life. Then, having amassed an army, pit their stalwart marginalia fighters to face whimsical battles in single or local multiplayer modes.

At its core, Inkulinati is a turn-based strategy game inspired by medieval art. But while it may seem like a light-hearted and whimsical game on the surface, underneath are strategically complex battles where finding the right strategy will lead you to victory.

After more than a year in Steam Early Access and Xbox Game Preview, four major updates, countless enhancements borne from player feedback, and a run-in with an army of crazed monkeys, ​ Inkulinati is finally ready for its full launch. The 1.0 version includes 51 playable beasts, 12 Inkulinati Masters with unique aesthetics, well over 200 battlefields, offline PvP battles, and a memorable – and highly replayable – single-player campaign that’s always different!

Inkulinati won the Best Indie Game and Most Original Game awards at gamescom 2022 and launched into Early Access and the Xbox Game Preview programs in 2023. With the helpful feedback of their devoted community, the developers have added a ton of content since then.

If thee art undaunted by the challenges that await thou on this journey, feel free to check out Inkulinati on Steam, Nintendo eShop, PlayStation Store, and Microsoft Store. Do not miss out on future news about Inkulinati by following Yaza Games on their social channels, and keep tabs on other games, by checking out Daedalic Entertainment’s press room and X (formerly Twitter) page.

About Yaza Games

Yaza Games is a small studio in Poland. Met by pure chance, we want to surprise you with our hand-crafted worlds that may contain a bit of absurd humor. One of us wants to do over-complicated strategies, while the rest never read tutorials. We’re working on our first game called Inkulinati - an ink-based strategy game straight from medieval manuscripts, where a rabbit’s bum can be deadlier than a dog's sword.