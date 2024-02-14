PM: Oddsparks Ranks With Players (Handy Games)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

Cologne, Germany / Giebelstadt, Germany, February 5th, 2024: The Steam Next Fest is over and WOW – we are so grateful for the response from players! We can not thank them enough for playing the demo, giving feedback, building crazy bases, sharing their own content, and most of all, for making us one of the Top 50 Most Played Demos during the Steam Next Fest!

We would also like to thank all the content creators who have been streaming Oddsparks, making videos about it, talking about it and supporting us.

The demo will remain available for players to try until the game is released into Early Access, so players can stay in the world of Oddsparks for as long as they like!

Languages

We are currently in the process of deciding which languages we will support in the Early Access release. That decision is based on where most wishlists and demo downloads come from, so those who feel it’s important to have Oddsparks in their native language, can simply play the demo, wishlist the game and tell their friends to do the same! No cost, low effort, but loads of fun!

What’s in the demo?

The demo contains about half of the first biome, the Woodlands. You can already play with your choice of Mouse & Keyboard or Gamepad, customize your character, and enjoy the core loop and the beginning of our story! We’ve included two Beta features in the demo: the button remapping and multiplayer.

In total, the demo has 38 out of 61 Woodland quests, which means you'll be able to unlock 3 out of the 5 Woodland Sparks, build 9 out of 18 Woodland workstations and logistics buildings, and manage 10 out of 21 Woodland recipes.

If you like the Demo, then mark your calendars as Oddsparks: An Automation Adventure will enter Early Access on Steam and the Epic Games Store on April 24th, 2024, allowing players to become a part of the development process and help shape the future. Join the Oddsparks community on Discord and stay tuned for more updates on the official Early Access start.

Once again, a big thank you to all players, content creators and press for your support and we can’t wait for you to experience the Early Access version of Oddsparks!

Oddsparks is being developed by Massive Miniteam, published by HandyGames, and supported by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action with Federal funding for video games.

About Massive Miniteam

Massive Miniteam is a motivated and highly creative development team working with HandyGames on several titles like their co-op multiplayer mayhem Spitlings, the console ports of Little Big Workshop from Mirage Game Studios, and Chicken Police from The Wild Gentlemen. The Pulheim-based game studio is also keen on working with new technologies and focused on creating new game titles based on its own and external IPs.

