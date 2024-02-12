PM: WHERE’S YOUR HEAD AT? AIRHEAD LANDS TODAY ON PC AND CONSOLES (Handy Games)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Giebelstadt, Germany. 12th February 2024: International indie video game publisher HandyGames has released Airhead today, a Metroidvania-style puzzle-platformer set in a beautiful but dangerous world, full of ancient technology. This exploration of loss, decay and hope developed by Octato and Massive Miniteam is available on PC, Amazon Luna, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S priced at $19.99 / €19.99 / £17.49.

Players will take control of Body, a headless being, who finds Head within a cave, right after it is separated from its symbiotic counterpart. Left for dead, Body will take the deflating Head’s life upon their shoulders, bringing players on a journey through this industrial post-apocalypse, refilling Head on air cylinders found along the way to sustain their life. The perilous world holds many secrets and obstacles to overcome, and when the time comes and the impact of their decisions becomes clear Body must decide if they are willing to bear the consequences to save a friend's life.

Exploring diverse locations such as dark caverns, ancient ruins and abandoned factories, players will discover old technologies to utilize, and a myriad of strange creatures to meet. Players will be tasked with solving puzzles that will challenge their logic and creativity, unlocking upgrades and abilities to get Airhead ever closer to their objective and discover the truth behind Head’s connection to this world.

Key Features:

Christopher Kassulke, Co-Founder & CEO at HandyGames said:

Airhead is available now on PC via Steam, GOG and the Epic Games Store, as well as PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Amazon Luna for $19.99 / €19.99 / £17.49. Versions for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch will be available at a later date.

You can find more information at the HandyGames website.

About Octato

Octato was born to make games that tell relevant stories through atmosphere and gameplay. It is our goal to create a single fictional world where we can keep telling stories for many games to come. Games that will stay with the player long after they have been completed.

We are excited to invite you into this small corner of our world and introduce you to its strange creatures and abandoned machines.

About Massive Miniteam

Massive Miniteam is a motivated and highly creative development team working with HandyGames on several titles like their co-op multiplayer mayhem Spitlings, the console ports of Little Big Workshop from Mirage Game Studios, and Chicken Police from The Wild Gentlemen. The Pulheim-based game studio is also keen on working with new technologies and focused on creating new game titles based on its own and external IPs.

Weiterlesen