PM: REVEIL Reveals New Gameplay Showcase! Soak up the Atmos-fear while the Developers Unravel Insights on the Gamesâ Design Philosophy (Daedalic)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

HAMBURG, Germany, (February 6, 2024) - Developer Pixelsplit and Publisher Daedalic Entertainment released an in-depth look at new gameplay for their upcoming psychological thriller REVEIL which is available to pre-order for March 6, 2024 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Join indie enthusiast CozyGamerKat as she talks with the developers about REVEIL’s development, story, environment, and sound design. Meanwhile, the developers share atmospheric gameplay and a never-before-seen spine-chilling chase sequence that will put you on the edge of your seat.

Check out the Developer Gameplay Showcase and don’t forget to wear headphones for the best possible experience

In the video, you will experience the beginning of REVEIL and, further down the line, a short but intense segment that takes place in a later part of the story. Join the main character Walter Thompson as he wakes up in his bedroom, just to realize soon after that this is not his home - but a place where different memories of his get interwoven with each other. Walter starts the search for his daughter Dorie while encountering dream-like scenes that all seem to revolve around the Nelson Bros Circus where he once worked. Will you be able to make sense of it all while reality is falling apart?

REVEIL releases on March 6th, 2024, on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, while a PlayStation 4 version will follow later this year. Due to their limited resources, the small indie team has decided to focus on the development of these previously mentioned platforms and confirms that an Xbox One version of REVEIL is no longer planned to be developed.

REVEIL Funhouse Edition

If you’re going to go big, go Big Top! For those looking for an additionally engrossing performance, REVEIL’s Funhouse Edition launches the same day. Filled with extra content and media tied to the game, it’s almost like being in the front-row center seat of the show:

Unveiled last year, REVEIL has also been featured at the Future Game Show last November, and Fear Fest on Steam in October. REVEIL will have its opening night on March 6th, 2024 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam.

About Pixelsplit

Pixelsplit is a remote-only indie game dev studio, based in Germany. They've launched several distinctive titles, including Indoorlands, Virtual Rides 3, and Deadly Days. Their latest addition, REVEIL, further demonstrates their strong commitment to crafting unique and engaging gaming experiences.