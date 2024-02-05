PM: It is NOT Odd to Give this Demo a Spin (Handy Games)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

Cologne, Germany / Giebelstadt, Germany, February 5th, 2024: Oddsparks, the eagerly anticipated mix between automation and real-time strategy, is set to take part at the Steam Next Fest. The festival, renowned for featuring demos of upcoming games, will provide gamers worldwide with an exclusive sneak peek into the innovative world of Oddsparks before the game enters Early Access on April 24th, 2024.

Embark on a journey through a peculiar fantasy realm, where mysteries of the past await discovery. Oddsparks combines the thrill of Automation with the adventure of Exploration for both solo players and online co-op enthusiasts. Design, decorate, build, and automate your workshops while venturing into procedurally generated worlds alongside your odd and adorable Sparks.

What’s in the demo?

The demo contains about half of the first biome, the Woodlands. You can already play with your choice of Mouse & Keyboard or Gamepad, customize your character, and enjoy the core loop and the beginning of our story! We’ve included two Beta features in the demo: the button remapping and multiplayer.

In total, the demo has 38 out of 61 Woodland quests, which means you'll be able to unlock 3 out of the 5 Woodland Sparks, build 9 out of 18 Woodland workstations and logistics buildings, and manage 10 out of 21 Woodland recipes.

What's to expect for the Early Access Version?

Don't miss your chance to experience Oddsparks firsthand at Steam Next Fest. The festival runs from February 5th to February 12th, offering a unique opportunity to dive into the world of Oddsparks before its official release.

Save the Date!

If you like the Demo, then mark your calendars as Oddsparks: An Automation Adventure will enter Early Access on Steam and the Epic Games Store on April 24th, 2024, allowing players to become a part of the development process and help shape the future. Join the Oddsparks community on Discord and stay tuned for more updates on the official Early Access start.

Oddsparks is being developed by Massive Miniteam, published by HandyGames, and supported by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action with Federal funding for video games.

About Massive Miniteam

Massive Miniteam is a motivated and highly creative development team working with HandyGames on several titles like their co-op multiplayer mayhem Spitlings, the console ports of Little Big Workshop from Mirage Game Studios, and Chicken Police from The Wild Gentlemen. The Pulheim-based game studio is also keen on working with new technologies and focused on creating new game titles based on its own and external IPs.

