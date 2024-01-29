PM: Unleash Your Inner Gaffer (Handy Games)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

Giebelstadt, Germany. 29th January 2024: Brace yourselves, football aficionados! WE ARE FOOTBALL 2024, a love letter to the football management experience from the brilliant minds behind the legendary On the Ball and EA SPORTS FIFA Manager Series, kicks off with a Demo and will be released on March 4th.

Dive into the captivating world of professional football. Whether choosing an existing club or guiding your local home team to cup victories, WE ARE FOOTBALL 2024 is your ticket to managerial greatness. Manage both men and women, lead your club to unprecedented heights, and solidify your name as the next managerial legend.

WE ARE FOOTBALL 2024 isn't just a game, it's a celebration of football culture, strategy, and personalization. From creating your club's identity to influencing matches with tactical brilliance, every decision shapes your unique journey.

With a focus on realism, customization, and immersive gameplay, WE ARE FOOTBALL 2024 is set to elevate football management to new heights.

Key Features that Redefine Football Management:

Embark on your journey with a trio of thrilling game modes: Free club selection, club creation, and career mode. Develop your strategy and guide each player's development with individual skill trees. Dive deep into diverse manager functions, from finance and sponsors to HR and fan support, shaping every aspect of your club's destiny.

WE ARE FOOTBALL 2024 elevates your managerial prowess to the international stage. Take control in separate European Championship and World Championship modes for both men and women. Choose a national team to lead from the outset or field long-term takeover offers during gameplay, proving your mettle on a global scale.

Immerse yourself in the heart-pounding action with the enhanced 3D match displays featuring 9 cameras, slow-motion, replay, and dynamic live rating changes. Watch your tactical instructions come to life on the pitch, and seize the moment by intervening in decision-making situations. WE ARE FOOTBALL 2024 puts you in the gaffer's chair, where every decision shapes the course of the match.

Replicate reality or create your fantasy leagues with the expanded editor in WE ARE FOOTBALL 2024. Customize any country with editable women's and men's leagues, allowing you to craft a football universe tailored to your vision: tweak league systems, logos, jerseys, and more with extensive editing options to suit YOUR needs.

Embark on YOUR Road to Glory!

Get ready to experience the excitement, challenges, and triumphs of football management. The Demo Version is now available, so dive in, craft your legacy, and let the roar of the crowd propel you to greatness!

WE ARE FOOTBALL 2024 will be coming to STEAM priced at $39.99 / €39.99 / £34.99, on 4th March 2024. After the launch, EPIC and GOG versions will be released as soon as possible. For more information, head over to the HandyGames website.

About Winning Streak Games

Based in Cologne, Winning Streak Games is a game development company specializing in crafting intricate simulation games tailored for the global market. They focus on medium-sized projects, emphasizing a collaborative relationship with their players. At the core of their philosophy is a commitment to actively seeking player input to drive continuous enhancements and introduce compelling new game content.

