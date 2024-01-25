PM: Airhead Floats Onto PC And Consoles This February (Handy Games)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

Giebelstadt, Germany. 25th January 2024: International indie video game publisher HandyGames has today revealed the launch date and price of their upcoming Metroidvania-style puzzle-platformer game, Airhead. Developed by Octato and Massive Miniteam, their debut title will see players exploring the post-apocalyptic world of Airhead, discovering its secrets from 12th February 2024, on PC, Amazon Luna, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S priced at $19.99 / €19.99 / £17.49.

Players will experience a complex, personal story of companionship and discovery in a sprawling interconnected world. After being ripped apart by a mysterious machine, the symbiotic being Head is slowly but surely deflating, but the unassuming Body - witnessing the tragedy - bravely takes the fate of Head on its shoulders, with the two becoming Airhead. You play as Airhead, and relying on air tanks to keep the Head inflated, it is a race against time to find the mysterious machine and save Head no matter the cost. However, as players explore the world they will uncover the mystery of what connects Head, the air tanks, and the technology that litters the world.

Exploring the beautifully crafted environments, players will unlock new puzzles that will require logic and creativity to solve, using the environment, technology, and the various air tanks to keep Head alive. New upgrades and abilities will be discovered as Airhead explores the dark caverns and ancient ruins of this mysterious world while meeting a myriad of creatures who may want to help or hinder your journey.

Key Features:

Christopher Kassulke, Co-Founder & CEO at HandyGames:

Airhead will be coming to PC (STEAM/GOG/EPIC), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S priced at $19.99 / €19.99 / £17.49, on 12th February 2024. Following the launch, versions for PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch will be released at a later date. For more information, head over to the HandyGames website.

About Octato

Octato was born to make games that tell relevant stories through atmosphere and gameplay. It is our goal to create a single fictional world where we can keep telling stories for many games to come. Games that will stay with the player long after they have been completed.

About Massive Miniteam

Massive Miniteam is a motivated and highly creative development team working with HandyGames on several titles like their co-op multiplayer mayhem Spitlings, the console ports of Little Big Workshop from Mirage Game Studios, and Chicken Police from The Wild Gentlemen. The Pulheim-based game studio is also keen on working with new technologies and focused on creating new game titles based on its own and external IPs.

