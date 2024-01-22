PM: REVEIL Brings Big-Top Psychological Horror to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on March 6th, 2024 (Daedalic)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

HAMBURG, Germany, (January 22, 2024) - It is with great excitement that developers Pixelsplit and publishers Daedalic Entertainment shine the spotlight on the release date of REVEIL, set for March 6, 2024, with a twisted new trailer. The psychological horror and puzzle game puts players in the body and mind of Walter Thompson as he seeks his missing wife and daughter through the depths of his reality, psyche, and memories. REVEIL will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC through Steam, with PlaySation 4 and Xbox One versions coming later.

See the release date trailer before your very eyes!

Come one, come all! REVEIL releases on March 6th, 2024, and has to be seen to be believed. In the psychological horror title, players will be challenged by puzzles, dizzying displays that defy understanding, and unlocked memories brought to center stage while playing as Walter Thompson, a father and husband who is thrust back into the haunting images of the Nelson Bros. Circus where he once worked. Searching for his missing wife and daughter, he must use his wits to navigate several chapters of interlaced narratives across backdrops dripping with atmosphere. Take heed, and take notes, as there are plenty of details that will help you discover the truth.

Pixelsplit has pushed the Unity game engine to the absolute limit to achieve beautifully rendered, and downright terrifying, spaces that will immerse you in a world of horror and surrealism accentuated by terror-accentuating illumination. When it’s all put together you’ll find yourself in the incredibly atmospheric experience that is making your way across the Nelson Bros. Circus. And thanks to the development team’s diligence, REVEIL will ultimately be available for fans of horror on all platforms: PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

For those looking for an additionally engrossing performance, REVEIL’s Funhouse Edition launches the same day. Filled with extra content and media tied to the game, it’s almost like being in the front-row center seat of the show. Also, a clown lurks below the features list, you have been warned:

REVEIL Funhouse Edition

Unveiled last year, REVEIL has also been featured at the Future Game Show last November, and Fear Fest on Steam in October. REVEIL will have its opening night on March 6th, 2024 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam. To ensure you don’t miss out on anything REVEIL, be sure to wishlist on Steam, check out the official website, or follow developer Pixelsplit’s social media channels: X (formerly Twitter), Discord, and YouTube.

About Pixelsplit

Pixelsplit is a remote-only indie game dev studio, based in Germany. They've launched several distinctive titles, including Indoorlands, Virtual Rides 3, and Deadly Days. Their latest addition, REVEIL, further demonstrates their strong commitment to crafting unique and engaging gaming experiences.