PM: Donât Just Wing It, Fling It! Fling to the Finish Is Available Now on PC (Daedalic)

Bild von GG-Redaktion
GG-Redaktion 249478 EXP - Redakteur,R10,S10,A10
Darf als Pro-Gamer die seltene „30“-Medaille tragen.Platin-Gamer: Hat den sehr hohen GamersGlobal-Rang 25 erreichtAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 10 Jahren bei GG.de registriertAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 5 Jahren bei GG.de registriertGold-Gamer: Hat den GamersGlobal-Rang 20 erreichtGold-Cutter: Hat 100 Videos gepostetArtikel-Schreiber: Hat 15 redaktionelle Artikel geschriebenAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 3 Jahren bei GG.de registriertMeister der Steckbriefe: Hat 1000 Spiele-Steckbriefe erstelltMeister-Tester: Hat 10 Spiele-/Technik-Tests veröffentlichtIdol der Massen: Hat mindestens 10.000 Kudos bekommenExtrem-Schreiber: Hat mindestens 1000 News geschrieben

19. Januar 2024 - 15:00
Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit!

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Hamburg, Germany, January 19, 2024 — Ready, set, fling! Developer Splitside Games and Publisher Daedalic Entertainment are excited to launch Fling to the Finish out of Steam Early Access. After two and a half years, the game’s 1.0 version is now available to download on both Windows PC and MacOS computers, featuring 1716 whacky levels and a variety of challenging, friendship-testing scenarios.

In Fling to the Finish, teams of two players race through 16 vibrant, chaotic obstacle courses. You are connected by a stretchy elastic rope, which can be either a helpful tool or a hilarious hindrance, depending on how well you and your partner communicate. Navigate through bouncing, rolling, and flinging challenges to reach the finish line first! Early Access players will notice that the game has been overhauled with multiple new game modes, additional characters, skins, stickers, and banners, as well as a slew of new in-game abilities that will test your and your partner’s slinging skills.

Media assets can be found in the official Fling to the Finish press kit or the game’s official website. Also, you can look forward to the console version of Fling to the Finish, coming later this year.

But there's more good news: Daedalic Entertainment is currently running its annual publisher sale, with amazing discounts on some of the most popular titles in their publishing lineup, including Barotrauma, Inkulinati, Life of Delta, Potion Tycoon, Unrailed!, and yes, even the newly released Fling to the Finish, which is sporting a whopping 30% launch discount. You can find a few highlights below:

Game

Discount

Discounted Price (USD)

Barotrauma

50%

$ 17.49

Inkulinati

60%

$ 9.99

Life of Delta

62%

$ 7.59

Potion Tycoon

60%

$ 7.99

Unrailed

75%

$ 4.99

Fling to the Finish (Launch Discount)

30%

$ 13.99

Daedalic Entertainment’s publisher sale will run from January 18 to January 22 and will feature over 40 discounted items, including games, official soundtracks, and digital artbooks. For gamers looking to maximize their savings, we recommend exploring Daedalic’s Steam Bundles: Multiplayer, Strategy, Storyteller, and Shadow Tactics Anniversary, with discounts stacking up to 90% off retail prices!

For more on Daedalic Entertainment, including the new colony-builder New Cycle, the wacky co-op racer, Fling to the Finish, and the publisher sale, please visit Daedalic Entertainment’s press room and follow Daedalic Entertainment on X (formerly Twitter).

About SplitSide Games

SplitSide Games is a small team of student developers from Drexel University. When they're not in classes, they spend all their free time working on their premiere title: Fling to the Finish. SplitSide's goal is to create games that make people interact in new and engaging ways, both inside and outside the games they create.

0 Kudos
GamersGlobal Logo Unabhängig. Meinungsstark.
Top
Impressum
Nutzungsbedingungen (AGB)
Datenschutzerklärung
Cookie-Consent
Creative Commons Lizenz

Die User-generierten Inhalte dieser Website, nicht aber die redaktionellen, sind unter einer Creative Commons-Lizenz lizenziert, bis auf User-Screenshots und User-Steckbriefe (siehe Nutzungsbedingungen Punkte 9a + 9b). Die redaktionellen Inhalte sind entsprechend gekennzeichnet.
Inside GamersGlobal
Aktuell Tests Magazin Exklusiv User-Artikel Spiele Medien Forum Hilfe
Die besten PlayStation-5-SpieleDie besten PlayStation-4-SpieleDie besten Switch-SpieleDie besten Xbox-One-SpieleDie besten PSVR-SpieleDie besten Spiele für Oculus QuestDie besten Spiele 2022Langer lästert: Killerspiele – Sie sind wieder daLanger lästert: Ich adblocke, weil es geht haltGuide zu StarfieldGuide zu The Legend of Zelda - Tears of the KingdomGuide zu Cyberpunk 2077: Komplettlösung, Ripper-Docs, EndenGuide zu Resident Evil VillageGuide zu Red Dead Redemption 2Guide zu The Witcher 3Guide zu Mass Effect AndromedaGuide zu Elex: Komplettlösung mit TippsAssassin's Creed Valhalla im TestMass Effect Andromeda im TestThe Last of Us - Part 2 im TestAnimal Crossing - New Horizons im TestCyberpunk 2077 im TestHogwarts Legacy im TestStarfield im TestBaldur's Gate 3 im Test