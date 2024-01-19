Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

Hamburg, Germany, January 19, 2024 — Ready, set, fling! Developer Splitside Games and Publisher Daedalic Entertainment are excited to launch Fling to the Finish out of Steam Early Access. After two and a half years, the game’s 1.0 version is now available to download on both Windows PC and MacOS computers, featuring 1716 whacky levels and a variety of challenging, friendship-testing scenarios.

In Fling to the Finish, teams of two players race through 16 vibrant, chaotic obstacle courses. You are connected by a stretchy elastic rope, which can be either a helpful tool or a hilarious hindrance, depending on how well you and your partner communicate. Navigate through bouncing, rolling, and flinging challenges to reach the finish line first! Early Access players will notice that the game has been overhauled with multiple new game modes, additional characters, skins, stickers, and banners, as well as a slew of new in-game abilities that will test your and your partner’s slinging skills.

Media assets can be found in the official Fling to the Finish press kit or the game’s official website. Also, you can look forward to the console version of Fling to the Finish, coming later this year.

But there's more good news: Daedalic Entertainment is currently running its annual publisher sale, with amazing discounts on some of the most popular titles in their publishing lineup, including Barotrauma, Inkulinati, Life of Delta, Potion Tycoon, Unrailed!, and yes, even the newly released Fling to the Finish, which is sporting a whopping 30% launch discount. You can find a few highlights below:

Game

Discount

Discounted Price (USD)

Barotrauma

50%

$ 17.49

Inkulinati

60%

$ 9.99

Life of Delta

62%

$ 7.59

Potion Tycoon

60%

$ 7.99

Unrailed

75%

$ 4.99

Fling to the Finish (Launch Discount)

30%

$ 13.99

Daedalic Entertainment’s publisher sale will run from January 18 to January 22 and will feature over 40 discounted items, including games, official soundtracks, and digital artbooks. For gamers looking to maximize their savings, we recommend exploring Daedalic’s Steam Bundles: Multiplayer, Strategy, Storyteller, and Shadow Tactics Anniversary, with discounts stacking up to 90% off retail prices!

For more on Daedalic Entertainment, including the new colony-builder New Cycle, the wacky co-op racer, Fling to the Finish, and the publisher sale, please visit Daedalic Entertainment’s press room and follow Daedalic Entertainment on X (formerly Twitter).

About SplitSide Games

SplitSide Games is a small team of student developers from Drexel University. When they're not in classes, they spend all their free time working on their premiere title: Fling to the Finish. SplitSide's goal is to create games that make people interact in new and engaging ways, both inside and outside the games they create.