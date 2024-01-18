PM: Core Engage and Daedalic Entertainment Unleash the Apocalypse as New Cycle Launches Today (Daedalic)

18. Januar 2024 - 15:00
HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG

Istanbul, Turkey / Hamburg, Germany. 18th January, 2024 – Turkish Developer Core Engage and veteran games publisher of 18 years, Daedalic Entertainment, are thrilled to announce the Steam Early Access launch of the highly anticipated survival city-builder, New Cycle, on 18th January, 2024 at 10am PT / 7pm CET.

Brace yourselves for an exhilarating journey through a post apocalyptic world where the fate of civilisation rides on your ability to rebuild, rediscover and adapt as you evolve your settlement from a humble camp into a vibrant dieselpunk metropolis all with convyor belt-systems and trains.

New Cycle introduces a distinct blend of city-building, survival-mechanics, and resource management, creating an immersive gaming experience that challenges players to not only construct but also nurture their towns. With a keen focus on population well-being and morale, players must navigate the complexities of this new world to show that a life beyond mere survival is possible.

Key Features of Early Access Launch:

Daedalic Entertainment invites players to join the "New Cycle" community during this early access phase, providing valuable feedback that will shape the future of the game. Additionally, we encourage you to check out Daedalic Entertainment’s press room and follow us on X (formerly Twitter). Core Engage will continue to listen to community feedback through the Early Access period.

New Cycle is now available on Steam for Early Access priced at €29.99 / $29.99 / £24.99 with a 10% launch discount. Let the dieselpunk revolution begin!

Download the press kit here.

About Core Engage

Core Engage is a videogame development studio based in Istanbul. Founded in 2019 with the partnership of Verusa Holding under the leadership of two developer brothers, the company aims to produce management-based, systems-driven games with rich mechanics, comprehensive worlds, and high levels of scientific reality, especially in the strategy and simulation genres. Core Engage, which has been working non-stop and expanding its development infrastructure since the day it started its development life, is now preparing to launch its first product, a post-apocalyptic colony survival city builder titled New Cycle. For more information, please visit:

