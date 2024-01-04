PM: Forge your Virtual Kingdom (Handy Games)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

Giebelstadt, Germany, January 4th, 2024: ​ Today marks the release of Townsmen VR for Meta Quest 3, a groundbreaking virtual reality medieval city-building game that seamlessly blends the classic charm of a city-building simulation with the immersive experiences of VR controls. Townsmen VR offers players a unique perspective on city management, taking the genre to new heights.

In Townsmen VR, players start with a humble settlement, paving the way for the expansion of their dominion across 13 diverse islands and archipelagos. Whether overseeing the grandeur from a bird's eye view or delving into intricate details up close, Townsmen VR ensures unparalleled engagement. The game introduces a God-game simulation intertwined with classic building mechanics, all brought to life through the interactive possibilities of VR.

Key Features Include:

Townsmen VR is set to redefine the city-building genre on Meta Quest 3, providing players with a rich, interactive, and visually stunning experience. The game is now available on the META QUEST STORE priced at USD 29.99 / € 29,99 / £ 24.99, promising hours of creative city-building fun for VR enthusiasts.

