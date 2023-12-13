PM: Hear Ye, Hear Ye! Inkulinati Gets Swamped by an Army of Sea Creatures With Major Update 4: Tactical Swimming (Daedalic)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

13.12.2023 Warsaw/Hamburg - Developer Yaza Games and Publisher Daedalic Entertainment release the power of aquatic beasts onto the pages of medieval books in Inkulinati's fourth major update called Tactical Swimming. This last update before the full release adds the new fearsome Water Army, additional Battlefields, and new Talents that will shift the tides of battle. Check out the Major Update 4 trailer for a deep-dive into the new content.

To celebrate the fourth major update, Inkulinati is currently 44% off on Steam. The new update is available now on PC and Mac via Steam Early Access, GOG Early Access, and the Microsoft Store as well as on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One via Xbox Game Pass.

SHOW YOUR STRATEGIC MASTERMIND AND DISCOVER NEW MECHANICS

Seemingly lighthearted and whimsical on the surface, Inkulinati proves to be a complex and challenging strategy game at its’ core. Master the rules of battle and use your strategic mastermind to keep your head above water in this unforgiving yet always fair turn-based tactics game inspired by medieval marginalia. The Tactical Swimming Update’s biggest addition is the all-new Water Army! This army is made up of the Sword-Wielding Fish, Spear-Wielding Fish, Bow-Wielding Fish, and the mighty Seal, whose spear can pierce through multiple targets!

Big and small water areas will arise on battlefields. The water beasts love them! Others not so much…

In arenas where the aquatic Beasts will grace, multiple big and small water areas will arise at the beginning of a battle. These are not just ordinary puddles but mighty strategic elements as water creatures are immune to damage and can move more fields when they are located inside the big water. Meanwhile, regular creatures will face damage when they end their turn inside these wet fields. In addition to these new units and supporting mechanics, the developers added 8 new hand actions and 26 new talents, which allow for creating new individual play styles. The developers also balanced existing battlefields taking into account the game’s community feedback.

After 700 years in the making, Inkulinati is now available in Early Access on PC and on Xbox Game Pass as part of the Xbox Game Preview program.

About Yaza Games

Yaza Games is a small studio in Poland. Met by pure chance, we want to surprise you with our hand-crafted worlds that may contain a bit of absurd humor. One of us wants to do over-complicated strategies, while the rest never read tutorials. We’re working on our first game called Inkulinati - an ink-based strategy game straight from medieval manuscripts, where a rabbit’s bum can be deadlier than a dog's sword.