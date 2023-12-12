PM: SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake (Handy Games)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

Giebelstadt, Germany, December 12th, 2023: Nautical, nonsensical duo SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star bring their zany antics to mobile devices with the release of SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake. Created under license from Paramount Consumer Products, the game is available today on the Apple App Store, this high-quality port from the PC and console version promises an out-of-this-world experience for fans and newcomers alike.

Key Features:

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake brings the beloved characters and humor of the iconic series to the palm of your hands. Get the game now for USD 9.99 / € 9,99 / £ 8.49 on the Apple App Store, and get ready to shake up the cosmos with SpongeBob and Patrick! The Google Play release will follow soon.

