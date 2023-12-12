PM: Crime Under the Christmas Tree - Rough Justice: '84 Releases on December 20th on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox (Daedalic)

Bild von GG-Redaktion
GG-Redaktion 246883 EXP - Redakteur,R10,S10,A10
Darf als Pro-Gamer die seltene „30“-Medaille tragen.Platin-Gamer: Hat den sehr hohen GamersGlobal-Rang 25 erreichtAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 10 Jahren bei GG.de registriertAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 5 Jahren bei GG.de registriertGold-Gamer: Hat den GamersGlobal-Rang 20 erreichtGold-Cutter: Hat 100 Videos gepostetArtikel-Schreiber: Hat 15 redaktionelle Artikel geschriebenAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 3 Jahren bei GG.de registriertMeister der Steckbriefe: Hat 1000 Spiele-Steckbriefe erstelltMeister-Tester: Hat 10 Spiele-/Technik-Tests veröffentlichtIdol der Massen: Hat mindestens 10.000 Kudos bekommenExtrem-Schreiber: Hat mindestens 1000 News geschrieben

12. Dezember 2023 - 15:00
Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit!

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

12.12.2023 Düsseldorf/Hamburg - It’s time to put grody criminals behind bars! Developer Gamma Minus and publisher Daedalic Entertainment are happy to break the news that the crime thriller Rough Justice: '84 will release on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on December 20th. Chill out to trippy synth-wave beats this holiday season and build your detective agency to save Seneca City from its demise.

Download the press kit here

SOLVE CASES AND MANAGE YOUR DETECTIVES

Rough Justice: '84 is an eclectic mix of strategy, neon-noir crime thriller, and gritty detective game. Take matters into your own hands and solve exciting cases and challenges that will test your mettle, from protection details and repossessions to dangerous fugitive recoveries. The addictive moment-to-moment gameplay took inspiration from tabletop board games, which shows in its use of dice, cards, and puzzles while solving cases. That’s why the developers describe Rough Justice: '84 as “the video game adaption of a board game that doesn’t exist”.

REVEAL DARK SECRETS

Rough Justice: '84's surprisingly mature story takes place in a hotbed of crime and violence. You step into the shoes of ex-cop Jim Baylor to manage an up-and-coming security agency full of unique agents. While you’re cleaning criminal scum off the streets of Seneca City, you slowly realize that something more sinister is going on behind the curtains. The more you dig into the city’s underbelly, the more evident it becomes just how rotten Seneca’s entrails currently are. Controlled from the shadows by a gruesome neo-Nazi organization. This will be Jim's most challenging case yet, especially given his family tree…

DIVE INTO A DECADE OF EXTREMES

The story of Rough Justice: '84 touches on some of the most sensitive subjects of the 80s: a time characterized by liberation, economic growth, and the dismantlement of borders on the one hand but political extremes, toxic ideologies, and oppression on the other. In that sense, Rough Justice: '84 is not just a game but also a passion project for the multicultural team at Gamma Minus, many of whom have had experiences with these areas. Twitch Streamer CozyGamerKat interviewed some of the developers behind Rough Justice: '84 to show more about the thought and design process that went into the depiction of this decade.

For more information on the game, please visit Rough Justice: '84’s official Steam Page. Additionally, we encourage you tofollow Daedalic Entertainment on X (formerly Twitter)for more news on upcoming titles.

P.S. The awesome 80s synthwave soundtrack of Rough Justice: '84 is available on all music streaming services!

About Gamma Minus

Gamma Minus is an award-winning German Indie game development studio founded in 2018. It is owned and operated by Jeremiah Costello and Friedrich Klemme. The diverse remote team of talented artists and developers consists of members from Germany, the USA, the UK, France, Portugal, and more.

0 Kudos
GamersGlobal Logo Unabhängig. Meinungsstark.
Top
Impressum
Nutzungsbedingungen (AGB)
Datenschutzerklärung
Cookie-Consent
Creative Commons Lizenz

Die User-generierten Inhalte dieser Website, nicht aber die redaktionellen, sind unter einer Creative Commons-Lizenz lizenziert, bis auf User-Screenshots und User-Steckbriefe (siehe Nutzungsbedingungen Punkte 9a + 9b). Die redaktionellen Inhalte sind entsprechend gekennzeichnet.
Inside GamersGlobal
Aktuell Tests Magazin Exklusiv User-Artikel Spiele Medien Forum Hilfe
Die besten PlayStation-5-SpieleDie besten PlayStation-4-SpieleDie besten Switch-SpieleDie besten Xbox-One-SpieleDie besten PSVR-SpieleDie besten Spiele für Oculus QuestDie besten Spiele 2022Langer lästert: Killerspiele – Sie sind wieder daLanger lästert: Ich adblocke, weil es geht haltGuide zu StarfieldGuide zu The Legend of Zelda - Tears of the KingdomGuide zu Cyberpunk 2077: Komplettlösung, Ripper-Docs, EndenGuide zu Resident Evil VillageGuide zu Red Dead Redemption 2Guide zu The Witcher 3Guide zu Mass Effect AndromedaGuide zu Elex: Komplettlösung mit TippsAssassin's Creed Valhalla im TestMass Effect Andromeda im TestThe Last of Us - Part 2 im TestAnimal Crossing - New Horizons im TestCyberpunk 2077 im TestHogwarts Legacy im TestStarfield im TestBaldur's Gate 3 im Test