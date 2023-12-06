Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

06.12.2023 Katowice/Hamburg - All Hands on Deck! Iron Wolf Studio and Daedalic Entertainment release their thrilling Naval-Warfare Sim Destroyer: The U-Boat Hunter today! This captivating and unique WWII game merges historical accuracy with the spine thrilling tension of a high sea thriller. Secure the hatches and take the helm of a Fletcher Class Destroyer to protect supply convoys from U-Boat attacks of the Wehrmacht. Make use of your precise and accurately depicted instruments on board to detect and destroy the enemy while enjoying authentic voice-over and immersive cutscenes in-between missions.

GAME FEATURES

THE JOURNEY THROUGH THE EARLY ACCESS SEAS

Starting out as an Early Access game, Destroyer: The U-Boat Hunter quickly grew an active community that helped improve the game based on player feedback. With the end of Early Access, the developers at Iron Wolf Studio have created a showcase that reflects on the games’ journey while introducing the core mechanics to new players.

About Iron Wolf Studio

Iron Wolf Studio S.A. is a Polish game development studio based in Katowice, Poland. They are a high-flying game company composed of veteran devs and visionary designers. Their mission is to prove to the world that war games can be innovative, beautiful, and exciting while paying respect to historical accuracy and realism at the same time.