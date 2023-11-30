PM: Apocalypse New: Survival City-Builder New Cycle Launching into Early Access on January 18, 2024 (Daedalic)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

Istanbul, Turkey; Hamburg, Germany. November 30th, 2023 — Core Engage and Daedalic Entertainment are proud to announce that the developer’s debut title, New Cycle, will launch into Early Access on January 18th, 2024. The survival city-builder is set on a post-apocalyptic Earth ravaged by solar flares and reduced to settlements reminiscent of early civilization. Players must take lessons and knowledge of the past into each new day, hoping to carry forward into a future for humanity.

New Cycle is a dieselpunk-inspired city-builder with an emphasis on survival. You are the leader of a small group of settlers seeking refuge after a catastrophic solar flare desolated the Earth. You start with only a basic settlement, a few hungry workers, and many unfulfilled needs. Over time, as your population grows, new challenges for your colony will emerge —fluctuations in morale, disease outbreaks, power losses, and resource demands will all test your capabilities as a leader. Nothing is ever certain, but each new day is another opportunity to rebuild what was lost and return humanity’s dominion over the earth.

Looking into the bright dawn of Early Access in January, Turkish developers Core Engage are excited to inject fresh energy into the survival city-building genre by elevating tried and true hallmarks both narratively and mechanically. With the unique crisis component around the sun and climate changes reminiscent of today’s ecological concerns, New Cycle honors the existing elements while entertaining innovation in light of the new world and circumstances. Early Access will feature two different gameplay modes (campaign and sandbox), three different biomes, 54 buildings, 47 producible resources, three classes of society, eight different stages of development, and an inventory of 3D assets divided into three main eras and art style approaches.

Core Engage will continue to keep community feedback in mind through the Early Access period in the overall development progress. Future New Cycle colonizers can wishlist the game on Steam. Additionally, we encourage you to check out Daedalic Entertainment’s press room and follow Daedalic Entertainment on X (formerly Twitter).

About Core Engage

Core Engage is a videogame development studio based in Istanbul. Founded in 2019 with the partnership of Verusa Holding under the leadership of two developer brothers, the company aims to produce management-based, systems-driven games with rich mechanics, comprehensive worlds, and high levels of scientific reality, especially in the strategy and simulation genres. Core Engage, which has been working non-stop and expanding its development infrastructure since the day it started its development life, is now preparing to launch its first product, a post-apocalyptic colony survival city builder titled New Cycle. For more information, please visit: