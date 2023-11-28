PM: Embark on the Ultimate Odyssey (Handy Games)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

Giebelstadt, Germany, November 28th, 2023: Today marks a monumental moment in mobile gaming history as Titan Quest, the timeless classic that has captivated players since 2006, triumphantly arrives on the Apple App Store and Google Play with the most complete edition to date. Brace yourselves for the Ultimate Edition, a comprehensive mobile experience that includes the base game and all available DLCs.

In Titan Quest, players forge their heroic destinies, navigating the world of antiquity with unparalleled depth and grandeur. The Ultimate Edition is a magnum opus, incorporating the base game alongside all of the acclaimed DLCs:

Immortal Throne: Traverse from the swamps of the Mediterranean to the depths of Hades, encountering new challenges and unlocking untold mysteries.

Ragnarök: Embark on an adventure in the uncharted lands of northern Europe, where new enemies, powerful artifacts, and unexplored territories await your valorous conquest.

Atlantis: Uncover the mythical kingdom beyond the edges of the known world, braving perilous seas and facing legendary creatures.

Eternal Embers: Answer the call to the east, confronting a demonic threat that has laid waste to the lands, introducing an 11th mastery and an array of new challenges.

The latest DLC introduces a wealth of content, including new bosses, exotic beasts, weapons, gear, and game mechanics, elevating Titan Quest to new heights of mobile gaming excellence.

Key Features

Titan Quest: Ultimate Edition is now available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play priced at USD 24.99 / € 24,99 / £ 20.99. Embrace the legacy, conquer the challenges, and write your heroic saga in the annals of gaming history.

