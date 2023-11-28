PM: Embark on the Ultimate Odyssey (Handy Games)

Bild von GG-Redaktion
GG-Redaktion 245158 EXP - Redakteur,R10,S10,A10
Darf als Pro-Gamer die seltene „30“-Medaille tragen.Platin-Gamer: Hat den sehr hohen GamersGlobal-Rang 25 erreichtAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 10 Jahren bei GG.de registriertAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 5 Jahren bei GG.de registriertGold-Gamer: Hat den GamersGlobal-Rang 20 erreichtGold-Cutter: Hat 100 Videos gepostetArtikel-Schreiber: Hat 15 redaktionelle Artikel geschriebenAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 3 Jahren bei GG.de registriertMeister der Steckbriefe: Hat 1000 Spiele-Steckbriefe erstelltMeister-Tester: Hat 10 Spiele-/Technik-Tests veröffentlichtIdol der Massen: Hat mindestens 10.000 Kudos bekommenExtrem-Schreiber: Hat mindestens 1000 News geschrieben

28. November 2023 - 15:00
Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit!

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Giebelstadt, Germany, November 28th, 2023: Today marks a monumental moment in mobile gaming history as Titan Quest, the timeless classic that has captivated players since 2006, triumphantly arrives on the Apple App Store and Google Play with the most complete edition to date. Brace yourselves for the Ultimate Edition, a comprehensive mobile experience that includes the base game and all available DLCs.

In Titan Quest, players forge their heroic destinies, navigating the world of antiquity with unparalleled depth and grandeur. The Ultimate Edition is a magnum opus, incorporating the base game alongside all of the acclaimed DLCs:

Immortal Throne: Traverse from the swamps of the Mediterranean to the depths of Hades, encountering new challenges and unlocking untold mysteries.

Ragnarök: Embark on an adventure in the uncharted lands of northern Europe, where new enemies, powerful artifacts, and unexplored territories await your valorous conquest.

Atlantis: Uncover the mythical kingdom beyond the edges of the known world, braving perilous seas and facing legendary creatures.

Eternal Embers: Answer the call to the east, confronting a demonic threat that has laid waste to the lands, introducing an 11th mastery and an array of new challenges.

The latest DLC introduces a wealth of content, including new bosses, exotic beasts, weapons, gear, and game mechanics, elevating Titan Quest to new heights of mobile gaming excellence.

Key Features

Titan Quest: Ultimate Edition is now available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play priced at USD 24.99 / € 24,99 / £ 20.99. Embrace the legacy, conquer the challenges, and write your heroic saga in the annals of gaming history.

Apple App Store | Google Play

PRESS KIT

Weiterlesen

0 Kudos
GamersGlobal Logo Unabhängig. Meinungsstark.
Top
Impressum
Nutzungsbedingungen (AGB)
Datenschutzerklärung
Cookie-Consent
Creative Commons Lizenz

Die User-generierten Inhalte dieser Website, nicht aber die redaktionellen, sind unter einer Creative Commons-Lizenz lizenziert, bis auf User-Screenshots und User-Steckbriefe (siehe Nutzungsbedingungen Punkte 9a + 9b). Die redaktionellen Inhalte sind entsprechend gekennzeichnet.
Inside GamersGlobal
Aktuell Tests Magazin Exklusiv User-Artikel Spiele Medien Forum Hilfe
Die besten PlayStation-5-SpieleDie besten PlayStation-4-SpieleDie besten Switch-SpieleDie besten Xbox-One-SpieleDie besten PSVR-SpieleDie besten Spiele für Oculus QuestDie besten Spiele 2022Langer lästert: Killerspiele – Sie sind wieder daLanger lästert: Ich adblocke, weil es geht haltGuide zu StarfieldGuide zu The Legend of Zelda - Tears of the KingdomGuide zu Cyberpunk 2077: Komplettlösung, Ripper-Docs, EndenGuide zu Resident Evil VillageGuide zu Red Dead Redemption 2Guide zu The Witcher 3Guide zu Mass Effect AndromedaGuide zu Elex: Komplettlösung mit TippsAssassin's Creed Valhalla im TestMass Effect Andromeda im TestThe Last of Us - Part 2 im TestAnimal Crossing - New Horizons im TestCyberpunk 2077 im TestHogwarts Legacy im TestStarfield im TestBaldur's Gate 3 im Test