PM: The Thriller on the High Seas for Cunning Tacticians - Destroyer: The U-Boat Hunter Releases on December 6th! (Daedalic)

21.11.2023 Katowice/Hamburg - Ahoy! Iron Wolf Studio and Daedalic Entertainment announce that the thrilling Naval-Warfare Sim Destroyer: The U-Boat Hunter will launch into battle on December 6th! This captivating and unique WWII game invites seafarer greenhorns as well as hard-boiled captains to take the helm and protect supply convoys from Nazi Germany's treacherous submarine assaults. Rooted in real history, the developers took the utmost care in presenting these conflicts as accurately as possible.

Destroyer: The U-Boat Hunter is a historically accurate anti-submarine warfare simulation set in the Atlantic during WWII. The game depicts the United States and Royal Canadian Navys’ fight against German U-boats while escorting convoys during the siege of the United Kingdom. The player takes control of a realistically recreated Fletcher-Class Destroyer and uses its authentic instruments to detect and sink the feared U-boat wolfpacks.

HISTORICAL ACCURACY

The developers at Iron Wolf Studio literally went the extra mile to make sure that every instrument is depicted accurately and every bolt sits at the right spot. They traveled to the US not only to photograph and study an original Fletcher-class Destroyer but also to interview veterans who worked on similar vessels. Back in their headquarters in Katowice, Poland, they recreated all game assets from the photos and descriptions they gathered.

CAREER MODE

On top of a battle mode, the game offers a career mode where you take the role of an aspiring young captain. This mode adds narrative depth to the naval-warfare simulation gameplay in the form of nine handcrafted missions, featuring authentic voice acting and motion capture cutscenes in between missions to further enhance the historical immersion.

GAME FEATURES

THE JOURNEY THROUGH THE EARLY ACCESS SEAS

Starting out as an Early Access game, Destroyer: The U-Boat Hunter quickly grew an active community that helped improve the game based on player feedback. With the end of Early Access, the developers at Iron Wolf Studio have created a showcase that reflects on the games’ journey while introducing the core mechanics to new players.

About Iron Wolf Studio

Iron Wolf Studio S.A. is a Polish game development studio based in Katowice, Poland. They are a high-flying game company composed of veteran devs and visionary designers. Their mission is to prove to the world that war games can be innovative, beautiful, and exciting while paying respect to historical accuracy and realism at the same time.