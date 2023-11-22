PM: Get Ready for an Epic Cosmic Adventure (Handy Games)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

Giebelstadt, Germany, November 22nd, 2023: The highly anticipated mobile game, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake, is now open for pre-orders on the Apple App Store and pre-registrations on Google Play. This remarkable game is a direct high-quality port from the PC and console version, promising fans an unforgettable premium gaming experience on their mobile devices.

In SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake, players are in for a wild ride as they join SpongeBob and Patrick on an epic adventure with a twist. The wish-granting Mermaid's Tears have fallen into their hands, and, naturally, chaos ensues. What could possibly go wrong? Well, the very fabric holding the universe together could unravel, leading to portals into Wishworlds teeming with knights, cowboys, pirates, and even prehistoric snails. But fear not, for SpongeBob SquarePants is here to save the day – with the right cosmic costume, of course! Get ready to embark on a cosmic journey and dance your way through the adventures with the Cosmic Shake!

Features:

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake will be available on the Apple App Store, and Google Play. The game will launch on mobile devices on December 12th, priced at USD 9.99 / € 9,99 / £ 8.49. Don't miss out on the cosmic adventure of a lifetime on the go!

Apple App Store | Google Play

