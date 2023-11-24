The Game Awards 2024: Die Liste der Nominierten

24. November 2023 - 10:00
Einmal findet am 7. Dezember 2023 die alljährliche Preisverleihung The Game Awards statt. Produzent und Moderator ist wie immer Geoff Keighley, daher darf auch wieder mit mal mehr, mal weniger aufregenden Trailern begleitet von den Worten World Premiere gerechnet werden. Tatsächlich wurde aber schon mancher neue Trailer zu einem großen Namen oder eine Neuankündigung im Rahmen der Game Awards gezündet. Der ersten offizielle Trailer für GTA 6 wurde ebenfalls für Dezember zum Jubiläum der Reihe angekündigt, es wäre also zumindest denkbar, dass dafür die Preisverleihung als Bühne seitens Take-Two und Rockstar gewählt wird.

Die Nominierten wurden aus einer weltweiten Jury aus Spieleredaktionsmitgliedern und Incluencern gewählt. Die zugehörige Homepage nennt die (ihr 30-jähriges Jubiläum feiernde) M! Games, PC Games, Gameswelt, Gamepro und Gamestar als teilnehmende Magazine aus Deutschland. Die Gewinner setzen sich aus der Entscheidung der Jury (90 Prozent Gewichtung) und öffentlichem Voting auf der Website der Game Awards, Discord und andren sozialen Plattformen zusammen.

Die Liste der Nominierten:

Game of the Year

Best Game Direction

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Spider-Man 2
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda - Tears of the Kingdom

Best Narrative

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Final Fantasy 16

Best Art Direction

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Lies of P
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda - Tears of the Kingdom

Best Score and Music

  • Alan Wake 2 (Komponist Petri Alanko)
  • Baldur's Gate 3 (Komponist Borislav Slavov)
  • Final Fantasy 16 (Komponist Masayoshi Soken)
  • Hi-Fi Rush (Audio Director Shuichi Kobori)
  • The Legend of Zelda - Tears of the Kingdom (Nitendo Sound Team)

Best Audio Design

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Dead Space
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4

Best Performance

  • Ben Star (Clive Rosfield) in Final Fantasy 16
  • Cameron Monaghan (Cal Kastist) in Star Wars Jedi - Survivor
  • Idris Elba (Solomon Reed) in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Melanie Liburd (Saga Anderson) in Alan Wake 2
  • Neil Newbon (Astarion) in Baldur's Gate 3
  • Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker) in Spider-Man 2

Innovation in Accessability

  • Diablo 4
  • Forza Motorsport
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Spider-Man 2
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Street Fighter 6

Games for Impact

  • A Space for the Unbound
  • Chants of Sennaar
  • Goodbye Volcano High
  • Tchia
  • Terra Nila
  • Venba

Best Ongoing

  • Apex Legends
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact

Best Community Support

  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy 14
  • No Man's Sky

Best Independent Game

  • Cocoon
  • Dave the Diver
  • Dredge
  • Sea of Stars
  • Viewfinder

Nest Debut Indie Game

  • Cocoon
  • Dredge
  • Pizza Tower
  • Venba
  • Viewfinder

Best Mobile Game

  • Final Fantasy 7 - Ever Crisis
  • Hello Kitty Island Adventure
  • Honkai - Star Rail
  • Monster Hunter Now
  • Terra Nil

Best VR / AR

  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Horizon - Call of the Mountain
  • Humanity
  • Resident Evil Village VR Mode
  • Synapse

Best Action Game

  • Amored Core 6
  • Dead Island 2
  • Ghostrunner 2
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Remnant 2

Best Action/Adventure

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Star Wars Jedi - Survivor
  • The Legend of Zelda - Tears of the Kingdom

Best RPG

  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Final Fantasy 16
  • Lies of P
  • Sea of Stars
  • Starfield

Best Fighting

  • God of Rock
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
  • Pocket Bravery
  • Street Fighter 6

Best Family

  • Disney Illusion Island
  • Party Animals
  • Pikmin 4
  • Sonic Superstars
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Sim/Strategy

  • Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp
  • Cities - Skylines 2
  • Company of Heroes 3
  • Fire Emblem Engage
  • Pikmin 4

Best Sports/Racing

  • Ea Sports FC 24
  • F1 23
  • Forza Motorsport
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 - Turbocharged
  • The Crew Motorfest

 Best Multiplayer

  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Diablo 4
  • Party Animals
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Adaption

  • Castlevania: Nocturne
  • Gran Turismo
  • The Last of Us
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie
  • Twisted Metal

Most Anticipated Game

  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Hades II
  • Like a Dragon - Infinite Wealth
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • Tekken 8

Best eSports Game

  • Counter-Strike 2
  • DOTA 2
  • League of Legends
  • PUBG Mobile
  • Valorant

Daneben gibt es noch die Kategorien Content Creator of the Year, Best eSports Athlete, Best eSports Team, Best eSports Coach und Best eSports Event.

