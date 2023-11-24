The Game Awards 2024: Die Liste der Nominierten

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

Einmal findet am 7. Dezember 2023 die alljährliche Preisverleihung The Game Awards statt. Produzent und Moderator ist wie immer Geoff Keighley, daher darf auch wieder mit mal mehr, mal weniger aufregenden Trailern begleitet von den Worten World Premiere gerechnet werden. Tatsächlich wurde aber schon mancher neue Trailer zu einem großen Namen oder eine Neuankündigung im Rahmen der Game Awards gezündet. Der ersten offizielle Trailer für GTA 6 wurde ebenfalls für Dezember zum Jubiläum der Reihe angekündigt, es wäre also zumindest denkbar, dass dafür die Preisverleihung als Bühne seitens Take-Two und Rockstar gewählt wird.

Die Nominierten wurden aus einer weltweiten Jury aus Spieleredaktionsmitgliedern und Incluencern gewählt. Die zugehörige Homepage nennt die (ihr 30-jähriges Jubiläum feiernde) M! Games, PC Games, Gameswelt, Gamepro und Gamestar als teilnehmende Magazine aus Deutschland. Die Gewinner setzen sich aus der Entscheidung der Jury (90 Prozent Gewichtung) und öffentlichem Voting auf der Website der Game Awards, Discord und andren sozialen Plattformen zusammen.

Die Liste der Nominierten:

Game of the Year

Best Game Direction

Alan Wake 2

Baldur's Gate 3

Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda - Tears of the Kingdom

Best Narrative

Alan Wake 2

Baldur's Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Final Fantasy 16

Best Art Direction

Alan Wake 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Lies of P

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda - Tears of the Kingdom

Best Score and Music

Alan Wake 2 (Komponist Petri Alanko)

Baldur's Gate 3 (Komponist Borislav Slavov)

Final Fantasy 16 (Komponist Masayoshi Soken)

Hi-Fi Rush (Audio Director Shuichi Kobori)

The Legend of Zelda - Tears of the Kingdom (Nitendo Sound Team)

Best Audio Design

Alan Wake 2

Dead Space

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Best Performance

Ben Star (Clive Rosfield) in Final Fantasy 16

Cameron Monaghan (Cal Kastist) in Star Wars Jedi - Survivor

Idris Elba (Solomon Reed) in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Melanie Liburd (Saga Anderson) in Alan Wake 2

Neil Newbon (Astarion) in Baldur's Gate 3

Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker) in Spider-Man 2

Innovation in Accessability

Diablo 4

Forza Motorsport

Hi-Fi Rush

Spider-Man 2

Mortal Kombat 1

Street Fighter 6

Games for Impact

A Space for the Unbound

Chants of Sennaar

Goodbye Volcano High

Tchia

Terra Nila

Venba

Best Ongoing

Apex Legends

Cyberpunk 2077

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Community Support

Baldur's Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy 14

No Man's Sky

Best Independent Game

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Dredge

Sea of Stars

Viewfinder

Nest Debut Indie Game

Cocoon

Dredge

Pizza Tower

Venba

Viewfinder

Best Mobile Game

Final Fantasy 7 - Ever Crisis

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Honkai - Star Rail

Monster Hunter Now

Terra Nil

Best VR / AR

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon - Call of the Mountain

Humanity

Resident Evil Village VR Mode

Synapse

Best Action Game

Amored Core 6

Dead Island 2

Ghostrunner 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Remnant 2

Best Action/Adventure

Alan Wake 2

Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Star Wars Jedi - Survivor

The Legend of Zelda - Tears of the Kingdom

Best RPG

Baldur's Gate 3

Final Fantasy 16

Lies of P

Sea of Stars

Starfield

Best Fighting

God of Rock

Mortal Kombat 1

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Pocket Bravery

Street Fighter 6

Best Family

Disney Illusion Island

Party Animals

Pikmin 4

Sonic Superstars

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Sim/Strategy

Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp

Cities - Skylines 2

Company of Heroes 3

Fire Emblem Engage

Pikmin 4

Best Sports/Racing

Ea Sports FC 24

F1 23

Forza Motorsport

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 - Turbocharged

The Crew Motorfest

Best Multiplayer

Baldur's Gate 3

Diablo 4

Party Animals

Street Fighter 6

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Adaption

Castlevania: Nocturne

Gran Turismo

The Last of Us

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Twisted Metal

Most Anticipated Game

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Hades II

Like a Dragon - Infinite Wealth

Star Wars Outlaws

Tekken 8

Best eSports Game

Counter-Strike 2

DOTA 2

League of Legends

PUBG Mobile

Valorant

Daneben gibt es noch die Kategorien Content Creator of the Year, Best eSports Athlete, Best eSports Team, Best eSports Coach und Best eSports Event.