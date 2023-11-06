PM: Football Manager 2024 jetzt für alle Plattformen erhältlich (Cosmocover)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Football Manager 2024 jetzt für alle Plattformen erhältlich

London, England – 6. November 2023 – Für Fans in aller Welt ist es wieder so weit: Football Manager 2024 ist ab sofort für alle Plattformen erhältlich.

FM24 für PC und Mac kann jetzt bei Steam, Epic Games, Xbox Game Pass und im Microsoft Store heruntergeladen und gespielt werden. Wer bereits den FM24 Early Access auf Steam oder Epic gespielt hat, kann einfach beenden und neu starten. Das Spiel wird sich auf den Stand der offiziellen Veröffentlichung aktualisieren. Der Spielfortschritt aus dem Early Access wird dabei automatisch übernommen.

Zum Erscheinen des bislang komplettesten Titels der Reihe hat Sports Interactive einen Launch-Trailer für FM24 veröffentlicht, in dem vier der größten jungen Talente in der Welt des Fußballs zu sehen sind: Die Manchester-City-Stars Jérémy Doku und Joško Gvardiol und die Ausnahmespieler Evan Ferguson und Ansu Fati von Brighton & Hove Albion. Diese Spieler sind ein Zeugnis für den globalen Ruf von Football Manager, erstklassige Talente zu erkennen. Mit dem Auftritt von Kaoru Mitoma feiern wir zudem unser erstmaliges Erscheinen in Japan.

Miles Jacobson, Studio Director bei Sports Interactive, sagt: „Der Erscheinungstag ist immer ein stolzer Moment für das Team, aber diesmal freue ich mich besonders, dass Football Manager 2024 jetzt auf allen Plattformen spielbar ist.

FM24 ist der am meisten vorbestellte Titel in unserer Geschichte, mit einem Rekord an aktiven Spielern und über 10 Millionen gespielten Begegnungen im Early Access.

Wir wissen, dass es großes Interesse an allen Versionen des Spiels gibt und es ist großartig, dass ihr alle nun diese Spiele spielen könnt, die unserer Meinung nach den meisten Spielspaß für euer Geld bieten.“

Fans werden neue Wege zum Erfolg finden mit der Veröffentlichung von FM24 Console für Xbox und PS5. Wie in früheren Jahren erscheint FM24 Console auch im Xbox Game Pass. Wer diesen abonniert hat, kann daher ohne zusätzliche Kosten ab dem Erscheinungstag auf PC oder Konsole* losspielen.

Nach einer grandiosen Debütsaison kehrt Football Manager 2024 Touch auf Apple Arcade zurück. Egal, ob auf dem iPhone, iPad, Mac oder Apple TV, FM24 Touch setzt Fans auf die virtuelle Trainerbank und bietet ihnen die Möglichkeit, ein Team zusammenstellen, das um die größten Titel in der Welt des Fußballs kämpfen kann.

Auch Fans auf Nintendo Switch können mit FM24 Touch erneut die ganze Spannung des Fußballmanagements erleben.

Vervollständigt wird unsere Aufstellung in dieser Saison von Football Manager 2024 Mobile. FM24 Mobile erscheint exklusiv für Netflix-Mitglieder und ist vollgepackt mit Neuerungen, die Fans den schnellen Weg zum Ruhm in der Fußballwelt ermöglichen.

Weitere Informationen zu FM24 und den diesjährigen Neuerungen auf allen Plattformen gibt es auf www.footballmanager.com .

Diese Version enthält Informationen, die sich noch im Genehmigungsverfahren durch die Rechteinhaber befinden, und kann deshalb Daten enthalten, die zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt nicht genau den tatsächlichen Daten entsprechen. Aus Gründen der Übersichtlichkeit können einige Vereins- und Spielerdaten in dieser Version nicht enthalten sein.

*Football Manager 2024 Console ist auf der Xbox über den Xbox Game Pass erhältlich, während Football Manager 2024 über den PC Game Pass erhältlich ist.

