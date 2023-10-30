PM: Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora™ - PC-Spezifikationen veröffentlicht (Ubisoft News)

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS
Düsseldorf, 30. Oktober 2023 - Ubisoft gab heute die PC-Spezifikationen zu Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora bekannt. Alle Details gibt es auf Ubisoft News in diesem Post.
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandoraerscheint am 7. Dezember 2023 für PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Amazon Luna und Windows PC und ebenso ab Release-Tag über Ubisoft+.
